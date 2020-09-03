Editorial: In these trying times, remember to check on loved ones

The statistics are alarming: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States with the rate increasing 35% from 1999 through 2018. The greater increases have come after 2006, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s important to note that this troubling data was compiled before COVID-19 forced us into isolation, social distancing and face masks. It could be a year before a clear picture of its full impact on our mental health emerges, but experts agree that the stress from months of dealing with the pandemic has worsened depression and other mental disorders. Our friends and relatives have not been immune.
That’s why it’s especially important during National Suicide Prevention Month to reach out to people you know and ask them how they’re doing. Not in the offhand way we usually do before quickly moving on, but really pay attention to the response. It could be important in these anxiety-inducing days.
Sadly, more than 47,000 people die from suicide in the U.S. each year, CDC data show. Among them in 2018 were 811 South Carolinians, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. That’s almost as many people as the number who die on our roads in any given year.
In South Carolina, it’s sometimes difficult to access professional help, especially outside of major metro areas, and in-patient mental health facilities can be filled to capacity. We have encouraged state officials in the past to properly fund mental health care, but the need could be even more urgent due to the effects of COVID-19. Telemedicine has become a much more mainstream option during the pandemic, and those efforts could be increasingly helpful for rural as well as city residents seeking mental health care.
Sensible regulations on guns also should be part of any strategy to combat suicide; in 2018, firearms accounted for about 51% of all suicide deaths nationally. Political will is needed to make it happen, but people who have had suicidal thoughts or those with severe mental illnesses simply should not have access to guns. Access to firearms makes it too easy to turn fleeting suicidal thoughts into a tragically permanent reality.
The most important thing we can do to prevent suicide is to reach out, which can take more effort during the pandemic. Don’t ignore depression or thoughts of self-harm. Seek help. And if a friend or relative is having trouble, help them find the assistance they need.
There is help out there. Call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Check the web for more mental health resources, including assistance offered by local groups.
The important point is to take action. You could save the life of a loved one or your own.