I knew something was up when I saw the call was from my dad. He signs his text messages like letters, but usually doesn’t call unless it’s something important.
It was.
I got someone to cover the rest of my shift making Chinese food deliveries, grabbed some clothes from home and drove to a hospital in Asheville, where my brother was unconscious in the ICU.
On a sunny day in April 2011, he had been on the way back from getting coffee with four friends when their SUV flipped while taking a turn. The driver and another passenger were killed instantly; two had minor injuries. My brother’s brain was swelling dangerously.
At first, the doctors weren’t sure he would make it, and were even less sure if he’d be able to recover completely. Fortunately, he did both. But it was not an easy or quick journey.
My brother spent the next few months in hospitals. He had to learn how to walk and talk again. It’s a strange and terrifying feeling when a family member can’t recognize you or remember your name.
Since then, I’ve thought about driving in a very different way. Before my brother’s crash, I knew empirically that driving could be dangerous. I had gotten in a few fender benders. As a delivery driver for a few years, I witnessed a lot of close calls.
This was something much more impactful and personal.
These days, I don’t drive much more than I have to. But when I get behind the wheel, I know in some part of my brain that it’s far and away the most dangerous thing I’m likely to do that day. I don’t actively think about my brother lying in a hospital bed wrapped in tubes and bandages, but it’s in my mind somewhere.
Never would I wish something like that on anyone. Still, I think it would be revolutionary if more people internalized and respected the risks inherent in something we treat as routine and mundane.
Well over 30,000 people die on roads in the United States every year on average, and millions more are injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Driving while intoxicated and speeding are among the top factors involved in fatalities.
Statistically, it’s likely that at least one person in the United States has been injured or killed in a car crash since you started reading this column. There’s not much else that we do on a daily basis that comes anywhere close to that kind of risk.
As long as people drive cars, there will be crashes. And people will need to drive cars at least occasionally for the foreseeable future. But there are a lot of relatively straightforward interventions we could make that would help save lives.
Our roads are more dangerous than they need to be because we prioritize smooth traffic flow over safety. That typically means wider lanes, straighter roads and a general design that encourages both speed and complacency.
Narrowing lanes, adding street landscaping and building a variety of traffic calming features would encourage more cautious driving, which would improve safety for motorists and everyone else around them, including bicyclists, pedestrians and transit riders.
Making streets safer for those people also means more options for anyone who might not want to risk his or her life careening across four or six lanes of high-speed traffic to, say, get to the grocery store or drop off the kids at school.
And being more conscientious behind the wheel is an entirely cost-free, immediate solution that all of us ought to strive for. At a bare minimum, we should put down the phone, follow the speed limit and treat other drivers the way we would treat them to their face.
By building a society that depends on cars, we’ve built a society that is unnecessarily dangerous. Reducing the need to drive everywhere would make us happier, healthier and safer.
Until then, the least we can do is take driving seriously. The alternative is horrifying. I’ve seen it.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.