This Feb. 2, 1972, file photo shows Draft Director Curtis W. Tarr spinning a Plexiglas drum in Washington as the fourth annual Selective Service lottery begins. On Feb. 25, 2019, the chairman of a panel considering changes to the U.S. military draft said its recommendations to Congress won't be influenced by a federal judge's recent ruling that the current system is unconstitutional because it only applies to men. Recent efforts to make registration mandatory for women have set off intense debate in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity, File)