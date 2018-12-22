People cross a road as the pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel building looms in the background in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Construction on the hotel, the capital city's most conspicuous landmark, began in 1987 but the work has not been completed and it has never hosted any guests. It is believed to be the tallest unfinished building in the world. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)