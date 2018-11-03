‘‘This will be a place where families can spend a few hours and leave with a warmer feeling and sense and pride for this great county. This will be a place for the entire world to understand the principles of our great nation.”
— Retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient
The Medal of Honor Museum concept for Patriots Point is a super idea. It has been for more than a decade — since General Livingston began describing a vision he and other heroes shared. It would be an international attraction for reflection and study and celebration of so many values that define Americanism. It would complement Charleston’s showcase of history and architectural treasures. It would be a perfect addition to the Patriot Point campus. It would be special and unique from day one. And it would be a shame if it is not in operation by 2023.
But the noble themes of this big business enterprise do not guarantee its success, nor exempt it from the need for careful planning and stable leadership. In fact, the theme sharpens the risks; we would be honored to have this project rise in our community; we would be devastated if it should falter or fail.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie’s op-ed last week outlined Town Council’s due diligence. The town has been in a mode of accommodation and support for years, the mayor explained, and the contentious excitement over the height and architectural features of the proposed building is but one of so many challenges this unique project faces.
He’s right.
Consider that public support has been generous. The Patriots Point property footprint is essentially donated — leased at $1 a year for 99 years. An additional $5 million of state funds was appropriated over the last three years to seed planning and fundraising. Mount Pleasant taxpayers are pledged to finance necessary road realignments. The public expectation: this unique project would be in full operation by 2023.
So, the clock is ticking and fundraising to cover capital costs, projected at $100 million or more, apparently is lagging — and now the foundation board is shopping the plan elsewhere. A report published last week in the Moultrie News included this pointed question: “How did plans break down for the MOH Museum?”
In his written answer, board member retired Army Maj. Gen. Pat Brady of Seattle declared: “Recipients felt we were not welcome by the leadership there and the numbers did not match up to other potential locations.”
Sounds like General Brady has a default bias, but he might explain his definition of “welcome” to Medal of Honor recipients. That is just plain wrong. No community values and welcomes these heroes more than ours. And his comments seem in conflict with the record of committed public support, including millions in state funds.
Joe Daniels, the project’s current chief executive, highlighted market concerns with telling phraseology: “Plans to build the ‘National Medal of Honor Museum’ have not broken down. ... the board decided to explore potential alternative locations. ... based on one goal, which is to ensure that this national museum has the highest impact on the largest number of people possible.”
So, this museum was never as firmly committed to Patriots Point as Regional Charleston’s leadership had thought; the controversy over Mount Pleasant’s height restrictions seems now to be a stalking horse masking the board’s long cooling views of a Charleston Harbor project.
Let’s be clear, folks. It would be a shame for this plan to falter, for Greater Charleston and for the Medal of Honor Foundation, which would have to rebate its public subsidies. But it clearly is leaning off its rails, and the inertia is not simply a product of Mount Pleasant’s hesitation about a dramatic building design proposal.
Perhaps it’s time for public board meetings, and to reboot and sharpen expectations of relationships — and performance.
The prize is something unique and special: a campus of reflection and celebration of heroism, patriotism, integrity and humility.
That’s worth every possible effort to return this project to its path of success — unless that’s impossible.
And if “impossible” is the reality, then the foundation board should quit playing games with a supportive community’s expectations.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.