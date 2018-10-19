Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible without surrender be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they too have their story. Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexations to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain and bitter; for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time. Exercise caution in your business affairs; for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals; and everywhere life is full of heroism. Be yourself. Especially, do not feign affection. Neither do not be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment it is perennial as the grass. Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you perceive Him to be, and whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be careful. Strive to be happy.
– “Desiderata,” a prose poem written in 1927 by the American writer Max Ehrmann
Beginning in college with my first course in English Literature (do they even teach that anymore?) I began to take down and file away pieces I considered especially well-written and, occasionally, worth committing to memory. One of the earliest was “Desiderata” (“Desired Things”) that at the time was widely thought to have been written anonymously in 1692, and much later found in Old Saint Paul’s Church in Baltimore. This was the source note I wrote down.
It was not true, as I should have guessed from the style in which it was written (no thou’s and thee’s, etc.). It was given false credence, however, by having been included in a compilation of devotional material made in 1956 by the Rev. Frederick Kates of Saint Paul’s, material then distributed to his congregation. The compilation was included with some lines concerning the church’s founding in 1692. Some readers assumed that was also the year “Desiderata” was written.
It has been read and treasured by hundreds of thousands over the years. In 1942, Max Ehrmann granted an Army psychiatrist permission to distribute copies to servicemen headed to or returning from combat. (This “free distribution” later figured in a failed copyright lawsuit filed by the poet’s widow.)
The sentiment and teaching embedded in “Desiderata” stand in stark contrast to the politics of shrieking (my term) in full and shocking display at the recent Kavanaugh hearings in Washington. I refer here not only to the young demonstrators who seemed blissfully unaware of the spectacle they were making of themselves, but also to a few of the older and presumably wiser senators who conducted in more dispassionate fashion the hearings from their perches on the high bench.
What was this circus really about? In a word, abortion. The opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation seized upon his supposed threat to Roe v. Wade, a case decided 45 years ago by a 7-2 vote in the Supreme Court. The court ruled that a right to privacy under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment extended to a woman’s decision to have an abortion. It found that state laws criminalizing or restricting access to abortion were unconstitutional.
There is an irony here. Due process was a founding principle in Roe v. Wade, and anti-Kavanaugh protesters (including a few senators) threw due process to the winds when uncorroborated sexual assault allegations were brought against Kananaugh for crimes said to have been committed when he was a teenager in high school and later as an undergraduate student in college.
Once upon a time, when all else failed, the church, the synagogue, the mosque, the temple, or even a quiet college chapel provided the solace that all of us at one time or another so desperately need. That doesn’t often happen in the times we live in now. Religious beliefs have weakened across the globe. Many places of worship stand abandoned and forlorn. In Christendom, the Roman Catholic Church has been torn apart by the pedophilia scandal, and if there is anything that is an unforgivable sin (which many clerics deny), it is the sexual abuse of young boys and girls brought up to trust and love their spiritual mentors and guardians in the church.
But that is another story, for another time. For now, when you’re feeling low, read again, perhaps out loud, “Desiderata.” I find it comforting in an uncomfortable world made more so by the shouters, shriekers and party hacks.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.