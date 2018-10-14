“Joseph left his garment in her hand, and fled from Potiphar’s wife.”
-Genesis 39:12
Initially, Democrats simply overplayed a bad hand by forgetting a simple — even Biblical — truth: People lie. They will lie about anything. They will lie about nothing. They will lie for no reason and for good reason. They will lie for money and for fame. They will lie for attention and even for scorn. They will lie for political reasons, for personal reasons, and for no reason. And, yes, they will lie about sex and even about sexual assault.
Outside of the narrow confines of the far left, some truths are unassailable: Democrats and Republicans know that people lie, and they know that women are people too.
Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was emotional and riveting. But trying to convince the American people that “she who speaks must always be believed” has always been an effort in futility. As a lawyer, it was easy to predict that the Democrats had a weak hand by relying on an uncorroborated and three-decades-old allegation.
For years, the “women never lie about such things” exponents have attempted to convince American juries that reporting delays, memory gaps, inconsistent stories, factual discrepancies and incredible stories must be expected and accepted in such cases. It has virtually never worked. Juries have been rejecting such pseudo-psychological double-speak for decades.
People lie. Had the Democrats remembered that, they could have simply allowed Ms. Ford to tell her story quietly, scored a few political points with much of their base, and moved on to November.
Instead, something remarkable happened. Democrats snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. They doubled down. They listened to figures on the fringe of their own party, who claimed to throw a lifeline in the form of even more salacious and unbelievable allegations: women failing to report gang rapes and repeatedly returning to the scenes of the same, exhibitionism, alcoholism, bad-temperament … anything.
Over the past few weeks, the American people witnessed disdain for the presumption of innocence, basic due process and fundamental fairness. Americans have seen a Democratic Party eager to embrace guilty-until-proven-innocent and perversely giddy over destroying the reputation of an innocent man and his family for purely political reasons.
These past weeks, Americans have seen reasoned debate and they have seen hysterical ranting. They have seen fair and orderly political speech and protest and they have seen screaming mobs and crowds of unrestrained and unhinged bullies.
Finally, the American people watched the ambush tactics of the Democrats who admittedly, and in plain view, sat on these baseless allegations for crass political purposes while simultaneously using and betraying Ms. Ford. Looking back, that far-left, scorched earth, win-at-all-cost approach may be their single worst decision in this tragedy of errors. That alone may cost Democrats what should have been and, by almost every account, would have been a midterm election rout.
During Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process, Democrats opened a window into the irrational, angry extremes of their desperate quest for power. Supported by their allies in the legacy media, they adopted the beliefs and strategies of the far left with, at best, disregard for, or at worst, outright disdain for our Constitution and the values that shape it.
To that end, the left was quick to point out that this hearing was more akin to a job interview than it was to a criminal trial, the traditional province of the presumption of innocence. That may be true, but after the hearings, one could reasonably wonder whether some on the left understand why such a presumption might have been a prudent, even essential, policy in the first place.
Democrats in Washington and media elites panicked as their best efforts to stop the nomination of Justice Kavanaugh were failing. They looked to the far left for a lifeline. Come November, they may realize it was not a lifeline at all; it was a noose.
Jon Ozmint is an attorney and former director of the state Department of Corrections.