As I’ve traveled around, speaking about my book on how extremists hijacked the Republican Party, I have been hearing from Democrats who are worried that the same thing is happening to their party. They have good cause for concern.
The Democrats, to be sure, are not nearly as far left as Republicans are far right. But they are moving to the left, with the number of Democrats who describe themselves as liberal having doubled from 25 percent in 1994 to 51 percent in 2018.
There is nothing wrong with being liberal — I’m a classical liberal myself — but there is an uber-progressive wing in the Democratic Party that is becoming more vocal and influential. It is, in many ways, the mirror image of the far-right populists who have taken over the GOP.
Indeed, it’s often hard to tell the extremists apart.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Democratic presidential candidate, shows the crossover appeal of extremism. With her isolationism and history of homophobia (which she has disavowed), she has become the left-winger whom right-wingers love.
She has become notorious as Syrian President Bashar Assad’s No. 1 fan in the United States — she claims that this mass murderer, whom she met in Damascus, is not our enemy, and she has defended him against charges of using chemical weapons.
This is going too far for other Democrats, but Gabbard has more company in opposing the Trump administration’s move, in concert with U.S. allies, to topple the Maduro regime in Venezuela. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and academic luminaries such as Noam Chomsky warn against the United States “interfering in Venezuela’s internal politics.” They have nothing to say about the pro-Maduro interference from Russia, China and Cuba.
Omar has gained notoriety for suggesting that the Israel lobby pays off Congress to support the Jewish state (“It’s all about the Benjamins baby”). A fellow freshman, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted that supporters of Israel “forgot what country they represent.” These are classic anti-Semitic tropes. To their credit, Democratic leaders strongly condemned Omar’s hate-mongering, and she apologized. This is a welcome contrast to the GOP, which took years to condemn Rep. Steve King’s, R-Iowa, racism and still won’t condemn President Trump’s.
Democrats are going to have an even harder time separating themselves from the Green New Deal introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass. It addresses an urgent problem — global warming — but does so with an impractical, indeed fantastical, approach.
No price tag is attached to this far-left wish list, but Noah Smith, a former finance professor, estimates in Bloomberg Opinion that it would cost $6.6 trillion a year — “more than three times as much as the federal government collects in tax revenue, and equal to about 34 percent of the U.S.’s entire gross domestic product.”
The sponsors of the Green New Deal have not suggested how this ginormous sum could possibly be financed. Instead, they link to articles about Modern Monetary Theory, a fringe view that suggests that running up massive deficits doesn’t matter.
Defenders of the Green New Deal claim it’s merely laying out ambitious goals with the details to be determined later. My own view is that this is the left-wing version of Trump’s farcical promise that he would build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it. This isn’t policymaking; this is fantasyland.
The Green New Deal is tailor-made for Trump’s demagogic — and false — attacks that the Democrats are trying to turn the United States into another Venezuela. Indeed, Trump is already making this argument on the stump.
Democrats need to be careful: They have a heaven-sent opportunity to win back the White House and Senate in 2020 and become the majority party for a generation to come. This is an opportunity they can easily squander if they turn themselves into the far-left caricatures that Trump and Fox News would like them to become.
Max Boot is a columnist with The Washington Post.