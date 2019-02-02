I’ve written more than a few Post and Courier columns about the need to move monuments to the Confederate States of America from public spaces to places where they can be viewed in their proper historical context.
A few recent letters to the editor have defended those monuments, noting that similar monuments were erected to honor those who fought for the United States of America. They argue that Confederate monuments — built years after of the Civil War — were erected not to celebrate the end of Reconstruction and the imposition of Jim Crow segregation but because it took years for the South to recover from economic devastation and to raise the funds for their erection.
Those who actually erected or played a role in the erection of those Confederate monuments say otherwise.
When Confederate veteran and Ku Klux Klan supporter Julian Carr spoke at the dedication of the “Silent Sam” monument on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1913, he said, “One hundred yards from where we stand, less than ninety days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horse-whipped a Negro wench until her clothing hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a southern lady, and rushed for protection to these University buildings where was stationed a garrison of 100 Federal soldiers. I performed this pleasing duty in the immediate presence of the entire garrison.”
When Charlotte’s common solider monument was dedicated in 1910, Judge Armistead Burwell said, “Be reminded by this silent soldier ... to protect from taint the Saxon blood that courses in your veins.” In North Carolina’s Caswell County, the Chief Executive of the State’s Daughters of the Confederacy said in 1921, “We are proud of the fact that North Carolina has the finest and purest strain of Anglo-Saxon blood in the veins of her people on the American Continent.”
Those words — from those who dedicated monuments to those who committed treason and deserted the United States to fight for the Confederate States — affirm what Confederate States of America Vice President Alexander Stephens said: “Our new government is founded ... upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”
I also note that the present statue of John C. Calhoun that towers over Charleston’s Marion Square is actually the second Calhoun statue to stand in that space. The first statue, which was much closer to the ground, was replaced, by some accounts, for aesthetic reasons. Other accounts say that it was replaced because it was low enough for black Charlestonians to continually attempt to damage and deface it. Former slave Elijah Green, who helped dig Calhoun’s grave, said, “I never did like Calhoun ‘cause he hated the Negro; no man was ever hated as much as him by a group of people.”
I offer the facts in this column not to suggest that all of the Union soldiers who conquered the South were “noble liberators.” Abraham Lincoln admittedly signed the Emancipation Proclamation to further the political and military cause of the United States, and many Union troops were — to put in kindly — less than enthused about liberating slaves.
There is no moral ambiguity or nobility when it comes to the reason for the erection of monuments to the Confederacy. They were erected — when former slave owners regained control of the southern United States — to underscore the fact that they were reclaiming their right to exercise mean, racist and brutal control over those who they once considered to be their “property.”
That mindset still lingers in and beyond Charleston — in law enforcement, public education, housing, employment and in other areas that impact equitable quality of life — even when it comes to the present occupant of the White House, who promotes fear and division instead of unity.
When we realize that and commit to honest conversations to make things right and make real progress, we can build a stronger community, state and nation, put history in its proper context and be a truly United States of America.
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.