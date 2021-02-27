Darby: The best school choice is making every public school an excellent choice

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott recently explained on these pages why he voted in committee against Miguel Cardona, President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of education, and would also do so on the Senate floor.

Sen. Scott commended Mr. Cardona’s compelling life story and likened it to his own — before saying that he could not vote for him because he would “follow the Biden plan to pit teacher unions against parents and students.” He then spoke of what he thinks is needed for better schools: public funding for charter, parochial and private schools.

Sen. Scott expressed the obligatory GOP rhetorical desire to rescue children from “failing schools,” took a swipe at the “elites in Washington” who send their children to private schools and said — in reference to public schools — that we shouldn’t “throw good money after bad.”

There’s an honest debate to be had about the merits of public, private, parochial and charter schools, but responsible scholarship has shown no major difference in outcomes. There are good and struggling schools in all of those categories.

The present conservative love affair with choice actually echoes a 67-year-old battle that began when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against “separate but equal” public schools.

Two of the attempted strategies to combat school desegregation were private-school scholarships and obliterating public-school attendance lines so parents could send their children to the public school of their “choice.”

One could argue that we’ve evolved into a nation where race is no longer an issue. That’s not true. The violent desecration of our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 reminds us of that. The Civil War officially ended in 1865, but the “cold” Civil War goes on, and demeaning public schools is a part of the cold Civil War effort to woo the GOP base — regardless of the color or culture of the messenger.

I don’t say that to denigrate Sen. Scott. I respect his right to share his opinion, although it intrigues me that some of his talking points had already been shared by many in the GOP.

I checked the White House website and couldn’t find the “Biden plan to pit teacher unions against parents and students,” and I’m intrigued by the fact that a senator from a state that doesn’t have teacher unions would find that to be a concern.

I’m also amazed that the “Washington elites” that Sen. Scott derided for sending their children to private schools included two black Democrats and two white Democrats. I don’t think that it would be hard to find Republicans who do the same.

I agree with Sen. Scott that all children deserve a high-quality education. But I believe that begins with seeing that every public school is well-funded and well-equipped. That’s not throwing “good money after bad.” That’s correcting chronic, bigotry-driven inequities.

Some children will never go to charter, private or parochial schools because of the cost of such extras as transportation and extracurricular activities. The best solution is to see that every public school is an excellent choice.

I understand the GOP’s ideological aversion to fully funding public schools; I wish Republicans felt the same way about funding tax breaks for the wealthy. I understand market economics and the idea that the market decides who succeeds and who fails, but I don’t believe that should apply to our children’s schools, because children aren’t commodities and because every child deserves a chance to achieve.

Let me also correct something that Sen. Scott said about one of the “Washington elites” who send their children to private schools. Congressman Jim Clyburn’s daughters, and my oldest son, are graduates of Keenan High School in Columbia — a public school.

The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.