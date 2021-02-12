Cunningham: To reopen SC schools, we must vaccinate teachers

In a pattern that’s become all too familiar in South Carolina, teachers are once again taking a backseat, thanks to Gov. Henry McMaster. He made teachers his latest political punching bag when he announced that educators will have to wait even longer to receive
COVID-19 vaccines.
What makes this move truly untenable is that McMaster also is demanding that teachers return to full-time, in-person instruction without allowing them access to a vaccine beforehand. As a father, I understand how important it is to get back to full-time, in-person learning. The current hybrid model in which classes are conducted both in-person and online essentially doubles the workload for teachers, without a commensurate increase in pay, and creates learning gaps that will take years to rectify, if ever.
This model was never meant to be a long-term solution, and it has gone on long enough. We need to get students back in the classroom, but it is our moral responsibility to take every reasonable safety precaution available while doing so, and that includes vaccinating teachers. Should teachers continue to be pushed down the vaccination line instead of being treated like the essential workers they are, we run the risk of another school year being upended by this virus. The toll that will take on our children is truly unconscionable, especially when we can prevent it.
Even before COVID-19, our education system was plagued by significant challenges. Teachers are severely underpaid and overworked, which has created a teacher shortage that the pandemic then turned into a full-blown crisis. Requiring teachers to return to the classroom for full-time, in-person learning without vaccinations would worsen this staffing crisis, as many teachers will choose to leave the workplace for their own health and safety. This, in turn, furthers shortages that result in overcrowded classrooms and increased instability for students. Although there are mask requirements for all public schools, at least one school district is choosing not to enforce health safety measures.
All of these factors indicate that school openings may not fully adhere to the standards that limit transmission in schools.
McMaster’s argument that it would be “unethical, immoral and completely unacceptable” to vaccinate teachers before seniors is nothing more than political showboating. For one, seniors, who are overwhelmingly retired, have an advantage that our teachers do not: It is easier for retirees to social distance and stay home. Teachers who work 40-plus hours a week in crowded conditions have an exponentially higher risk of contracting COVID-19. We should not be pitting one group against another. We should be prioritizing both.
More importantly, this argument implies a level of vaccine scarcity that does not exist. South Carolina has about 265,000 vaccine doses in reserve, and we are receiving around 75,000 new doses each week. Since there are about 50,000 teachers across the state, we could vaccinate every one and still have hundreds of thousands of doses left over.
Teachers are not a large enough group to significantly slow down the vaccination process for others. The only thing that’s “unethical, immoral and unacceptable” is how Gov. McMaster has treated our teachers throughout this pandemic.
Because of the irresponsibility of many political leaders who have sown doubt about the effectiveness of masks and social distancing from the very beginning, the safe reopening of our schools will require vaccines. McMaster’s narrative regarding teachers’ place in the vaccine rollout will ultimately hurt our kids and our economic prospects, and it demonstrates why South Carolina continues to rank near the bottom in the nation for education.
The Legislature should immediately move our teachers to Phase 1A and get them back to in-person learning as soon as possible so we can address the learning loss caused by this pandemic. And then we need to elect leaders who will invest in our teachers instead of using them as pawns in a political game.
Joe Cunningham is a former 1st District congressman.