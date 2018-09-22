The sun shimmers off the water, and the theme song from “Rocky” fills the air on this perfect September day as crowds press forward to hear Mayor R. Keith Summey II dedicate Charleston’s new Battery wall. Two duck boats, the Joe and the Teck, are anchored just offshore, packed with VIPs here to witness history long in the making.
‘’This is the big, beautiful wall I promised you!’’ Mayor Summey exclaims, and it is not hard to see in him the easy manner of the two mayors before him, his dad and his grandfather.
The Grand Summey, as it is already known, is indeed a big beautiful wall. Ten feet high, it stretches majestically along the entire length of Broad Street from East Bay to Hampton Park. At a cost of more than $500 million — 10 times the original estimate — it will be up to your grandchildren’s grandchildren to pay for it. But never mind.
The old way of thinking, the old grudges that pitted neighborhood against neighborhood, city against city are dead and buried here in 2050. Decades of rising tides, punishing hurricanes and constant flooding have a way of doing that.
Back in the bad old days, political paralysis led to a generation of finger-pointing, a revolving door of city officials and almost no new money to check the flooding. Developers developed. And the sea kept rising.
When the tide went out on property values, it went out with a whoosh, particularly in the iconic South of Broad neighborhood. Horse carriages are still popular with the tourists on the peninsula, but the hot new thing is the colorful duck boats (including unlicensed pirate boats) that now ply the canals that were once Tradd Street and Rutledge Boulevard. The tour guides are full of information and misinformation about who once lived in all those abandoned homes.
As housing prices collapsed, so did property taxes, the first of the dominoes that set off a destructive downward spiral for the city and its residents. There was an ugly scrum over a shrinking pie. Columbia shrugged. The State Ports Authority reported record container volume for the first six months of the year. And the sea kept rising.
Finally, 10 years ago, the few exhausted residents left on the peninsula — they were outnumbered by Airbnb visitors 3-1 — had had enough. In what seemed like a shocking referendum at the time but not so today, they voted overwhelmingly to be annexed into the booming City of North Charleston, or NoCha as the locals call their beloved hometown.
Charleston’s old City Hall, with its million-dollar views overlooking the massive new Battery, is now the best hotel in town. John Trumbull’s famously mischievous portrait of George Washington and his horse Blueskin dominates the Four Seasons’ grand bar, once the City Council chamber. Paintings of all the city’s former mayors still line the walls, a nice touch.
North Charleston won, and Summey has emerged as the man able to bring peace to a city tired of fighting. The young mayor is getting things done. Some even suggest he will eventually go down as our Greatest Mayor.
I-526 was finished three years ago, but somehow the rush-hour gridlock is already back. Mayor Summey is championing a new 10-cent increase in the sales tax that will allow the county to build I-911, a $5 billion outer beltway that he promises will absolutely, positively end Charleston’s traffic nightmare forever.
In addition, the former site of the old Charleston Naval Hospital finally opened as a thriving medical hub, thanks to financing from Barron Trump, who stepped in where his older half-brother failed years earlier. Summey said he remains hopeful of landing a grocery store for the neighborhood soon.
New investment is also pouring into the peninsula with the completion of Summey’s wall: Target is coming to lower King Street, and the mayor has hired the same talented team that designed Tanger Outlets to revive the tired old City Market.
The Hunley, orphaned for years at the North Charleston shipyard, has at long last found a home. It was submerged again in the waters off the Grand Summey and is now a favorite stop on the duck boat tours.
And the flooding? It is much less of a problem downtown today. Almost no one, after all, actually lives here anymore.
Steve Bailey writes regularly for the Commentary page. He can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.