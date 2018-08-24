Democracy extends the sphere of individual freedom, socialism restricts it. Democracy attaches all possible value to each man; socialism makes each man a mere agent, a mere number. Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.
Alexis de Tocqueville
By R.L. SCHREADLEY
I find it droll — this love affair of convenience the Democratic Party is having with socialism. It got a new lease on life with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the run-up to the 2016 primaries. As an avowed socialist, he ran a campaign that promised a variety of “free stuff” and a pledge to “soak the rich” even more than they already are soaked. If the party had nominated a less deplorable candidate than Hillary Clinton in 2016, it’s quite likely Donald Trump would have been defeated in the general election. Sen. Sanders and his socialist philosophy once more would be safely locked away in the dark attic of party politics where they belong. Instead, he is now a prominent if unofficial spokesman for his party. He conceivably could run again in 2020. And win.
That brings us to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the supposed “new face” of the Democratic Party. On June 26, this young woman (still in her 20s) won an astonishing victory in the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th House District. She knocked off Joseph Crowley, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, where he’s served since 1999.
Crowley was thought to be a shoe-in. He spent $3.4 million in his race. (Ocasio-Cortez spent $194,000.) He had the endorsement of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. How could he possibly lose to a political newcomer, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America? It’s tempting to say that in New York politics anything is possible except an honest election. I tend, though, to think she won by working harder than the man she ran against. And, of course, everyone likes a pretty face, even when it masks a somewhat addled brain. In TV appearances since her electoral victory, Ocasio-Cortez has not exactly knocked the ball out of the park, even when tossed softball questions by overtly admiring journalists.
In her campaign she promised free Medicare for all, free college tuition for all and guaranteed jobs for all. She even had a plan to pay for some of this — not all, mind you, but some. “For the cost of the [2017] GOP tax bill,” she said, “we could forgive all the student loan debt in the United States.” Now how could any good Democratic Socialist (or free-spending college president) argue with that?
Speaking of college, Ocasio-Cortez has a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations, which should be a good foundation for someone running for a seat in Congress. I sometimes wonder, though, how much is taught about both or either of these subjects in college today. How many have learned or remember that Hitler-era Nazis were members of the National Socialist Party?
How many recent graduates have sufficient knowledge of current affairs to understand what is happening in, say, Venezuela? There, the once richest country in Latin America is clearly coming apart at the seams. Year-to-year inflation is approaching 1,000,000 percent. (Yes, that’s a million percent.) A U.S. dollar currently buys in excess of 6 million Venezuelan “strong” bolivars.
Last Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced another huge devaluation of the currency. Five zeros were lopped off his “super bolivar” to make a new “sovereign bolivar” pegged at 60 to the dollar. Within hours, the new currency lost 10 percent of its imaginary value.
Millions of Venezuelans, who have seen their wealth, their property and their earnings melt away before their very eyes, either have or are desperately trying to escape their country. Many are being turned away from hoped-for havens in Brazil and Colombia.
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman is not a Democratic Socialist nor a free-spending college president, and he takes issue with those who say Ocasio-Cortez is the new face of the Democratic Party. “If she is the new face,” he said, “the party does not have a bright future.”
Truer words have seldom been spoken.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.