It can be bizarre listening to opponents of school-district consolidation. In a brief debate last month, Sen. Gerald Malloy cross-examined Sen. Tom Young about the percentage of African-American students in the districts that would be forced to merge under Mr. Young’s bill and the percentage of white students in small districts not being forced to merge. Sen. Mike Fanning suggested that the Legislature had no business trying to address school-district redundancy as long as it maintained what he called a wasteful state education bureaucracy.

Although no one actually came out and called it a racist bill, a casual observer would have come away from the debate with the clear impression that S.203 was an attempt by the white Republican power structure to disenfranchise the residents of the tiny districts being forced to merge and rob the students — overwhelmingly African-American — of something valuable.

Now it’s true that some of the grown-ups who lead those districts might be harmed, and many of them are in fact African-American. Some top administrators, and one presumes at least one superintendent in each consolidation, would lose their positions. Some school board members, one hopes, would lose their jobs. (A newly merged district could double the size of the school boards, although surely no district would do anything so absurd. … Surely.)

But the part that gets overlooked as political leaders seek to maintain inefficient little districts is that the primary beneficiaries of these consolidations won’t be Republican legislators or anyone in Columbia, in either party. It’ll be the students. The overwhelmingly African-American students.

Yes, consolidation supporters sometimes use unfortunate language that makes it sound as though their goal is to punish tiny districts. And they have too often exaggerated the financial benefits of mergers. And no, I’m not suggesting that no one has any partisan, or even racial, motives in the education reform debate. But what gets overlooked is that the school-district consolidation proposal is all about the white Republican power structure pushing for a change in state law that would benefit the children in poor rural districts — overwhelmingly African-American children — who have been so badly neglected through Republican and Democratic administrations and legislatures.

What gets overlooked is that forcing tiny districts to merge is a step — not a big step, but a useful step — toward providing those students with the sorts of opportunities that white suburban kids take for granted.

As then-Chief Justice Jean Toal wrote in the Abbeville v. South Carolina school adequacy order, districts with only three or four schools have “administrative costs which are disproportionate to the number of students served by that district, and which divert precious funding and resources from the classroom.”

The Senate was about to wind down its first round of debate on S.203 when Sen. Kevin Johnson stood and noted that unlike Sens. Young, Malloy and Fanning, he actually represented districts the bill targets: Clarendon 1, with 747 students, and Clarendon 3, with 1,305 students. And he wanted to have his say.

His say was brief but powerful.

“There are a lot of things that our students don’t have access to because we’re small, we’re rural and we’re poor,” Sen. Johnson told a hushed Senate. “And they know that consolidation may not give them everything that they want, but it will give us a chance to give those students a better education, and let them have access to some courses, some extracurricular courses also, that they can take advantage of. … We need to be able to do better by our students and give them access to a better education.”

What you need to know about Sen. Johnson, for the purposes of this discussion, is that he’s African-American. What you need to know about Clarendon 1 is that its three schools include Scott’s Branch, the underfunded, segregated school that birthed Briggs v. Elliott, the S.C. lawsuit that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision that ended the legal fiction of “separate but equal” and forced South Carolina and other states to desegregate their schools.

Sen. Johnson told his fellow senators that Clarendon 1 and 3 had for years resisted his entreaties to merge. But as a result of Sen. Young’s bill, which provides financial incentives for tiny districts to merge, the district’s leaders “for the first time in history have agreed to meet, and they are vastly majority African-American, (and agreed) that they want to consolidate.” And, he said, “I want to strike while the iron’s hot.”

It’s hard to imagine how anyone who cares about the kids Sen. Johnson represents could want to stand in his way.

