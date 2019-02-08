The purchase of 328 acres to be put under a conservation easement near the Volvo plant in Ridgeville is an important step toward protecting an environmentally sensitive area from development and establishing a regional greenbelt around the tri-county region.
The swampy land surrounding Timothy Creek helps filter runoff that flows into Four Holes Swamp and eventually the Edisto River. The deal put together by the New York-based Open Space Institute furthers the goal of protecting Four Holes Swamp and the Audubon Society’s Biedler Forest. It should also motivate Dorchester and Berkeley counties to come up with a conservation funding mechanism similar to Charleston County’s Greenbelt Program, which is funded by a portion of the local half-cent sales tax that primarily pays for road projects.
Protecting sensitive habitats doesn’t have to be at odds with development. In fact, the property around Timothy Creek was purchased with money from an undisclosed wetlands mitigation project. Patrick Moore of the Open Space Institute told Post and Courier reporter Bo Petersen the underlying deal was considered confidential so the company involved was not named, nor was the purchase price made public. The land will be sold to a private buyer under a conservation easement.
We would urge more transparency in such transactions, especially where wetlands mitigation funds are involved. The land won’t be open to the public in part because railroad tracks run through it.
Nonetheless, the tract will serve as an important buffer between a nearby industrial park, the creek and the Four Holes watershed. As Mr. Petersen pointed out, the Charleston area has come a long way in conserving rural property since the Charleston County Greenbelt Program was started in 2004. More than 21,000 acres have been protected, an accomplishment unrivaled by any similar size metro area.
Berkeley County could do better job of preserving historical and ecologically important properties such as Gippy Plantation, where a 1,400-home housing project is proposed, if it had a dedicated funding source for purchases or conservation easements.
If Dorchester County had such a program, it could have handled the transaction for the Timothy Creek property directly. And unlike Berkeley County, which has natural development boundaries in the form of lakes and the Francis Marion National Forest, Dorchester County has no significant natural northern boundary for limiting suburban sprawl and industrial development.
As it is, there’s little regional cooperation among tri-county governments in terms of conservation. That needs to change to help realize a vision for preserving crucial watersheds, limiting sprawl and steering industrial development away from historic or ecologically sensitive areas.