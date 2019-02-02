The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a nonbinding amendment, drafted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, that contradicts President Donald Trump’s foreign policy on Syria and Afghanistan. It asserts that too fast a withdrawal from either country “would put at risk hard-won gains and United States national security.”
Whether you agree or not, the amendment is well within the Senate’s power: It’s basically a message to the president, not a law that would require anyone to do anything.
In contrast, Reps. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., have introduced bills in the House that actually attempt to use Congress’ power of the purse to block the Trump administration from withdrawing troops from Syria and South Korea.
Those bills look superficially constitutional, because they limit spending, a basic congressional power. But there’s reason to think the two House bills may not be so. Both interfere with the president’s power as commander in chief to make the tactical decisions necessary amid hostilities and in foreign policy.
The bills say that the executive branch may not use any of its funds to bring the number of U.S. troops in Syria below 1,500, or those deployed in South Korea below 22,000, unless the president meets certain conditions. Among them: that the secretary of defense, the secretary of state and the director of national intelligence must all certify to Congress that withdrawing the troops won’t undermine national security.
Ordinarily, there’s no problem with Congress telling the president how to spend money — or how not to, as I’ve maintained in arguing that Trump lacks the authority to build a border wall when Congress has implicitly told him he can’t spend any money on it.
But the president does have certain inherent constitutional powers. Relevant here are the president’s power as commander in chief to conduct military operations and his power over U.S. foreign policy.
The proposed bills interfere with both.
There’s no case law saying that Congress can’t try to dictate troop levels. But as Samuel Issacharoff and I argued at some length in 2007, when Democratic lawmakers, including then Sen. Barack Obama, were talking about legislating the end of the Iraq War, there is sound reason to think Congress lacks the constitutional authority to mandate levels of troop deployments.
Our basic argument, which is still sound, was that while “the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare wars, fund them, and oversee the way they are fought,” it doesn’t allow Congress to micromanage the battlefield.
In the case of the Iraq War, Congress’ power was arguably greater than it is in the instances of Syria and South Korea. In Iraq, Congress had passed an authorization for the use of military force, the modern equivalent of the declaration of war. Declaring war is an inherent congressional power.
Not so in Syria and South Korea, where the president’s deployments of troops are solely the product of his powers as commander in chief and conductor of foreign policy. In those spheres, Congress certainly has a say. But it shouldn’t be able to use the power of the purse to force the president into following policies he doesn’t want to adopt.
There’s one more problem with the proposed bills: They purport to hold the president hostage not only to Congress but also to his own cabinet members, who would essentially have to certify their agreement with his judgment. Congress shouldn’t be able to interfere with the executive branch in this way. When it comes to making military policy, the secretary of defense works for the president; the same is true for the secretary of state when it comes to foreign policy.
It therefore makes no sense that the president would be blocked from making troop withdrawals unless his own appointees, including the director of national intelligence, say it’s all right. That inverts the structure of the executive branch.
This is not a sentence I have written very frequently, but in this instance, Mitch McConnell has the right idea: Congress should criticize Trump’s foreign policy symbolically in nonbinding resolutions. It shouldn’t try to do his job for him.
Noah Feldman is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.