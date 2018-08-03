Earlier this summer, nearly 50 child patients and their families joined children’s hospitals from across the country in Washington, D.C., for Speak Now for Kids Family Advocacy Day. Our children’s hospitals were fortunate to participate, along with patients from our hospitals, and spoke with members of our state’s congressional delegation about the importance of prioritizing children’s health when crafting policy and reaching decisions about health care spending.
Making children’s health a national priority includes ensuring that all children have access to health care coverage and can see a doctor when they need one, whether for regular checkups or when they are sick. Through no fault of their own, millions of children in America rely on the Medicaid program for a range of health care services from preventive visits to life-saving treatments.
Medicaid is vital to children’s health care, providing coverage for nearly half a million kids in South Carolina and over 30 million children nationwide. In addition to covering children from low-income families, Medicaid covers children from all backgrounds who have greater medical needs and require a higher level of care. This includes children who have complex medical conditions like congenital heart defects or cystic fibrosis.
Children with complex medical conditions comprise a small portion of the overall number of children covered by Medicaid but account for 40 percent of Medicaid’s spending on kids. This is because they require highly specialized care, often from a variety of providers and sometimes across state lines.
One local child advocate who traveled to Capitol Hill to speak to the South Carolina delegation was Lucas Parra, a patient at MUSC Children’s Hospital, which has the only pediatric burn center in our state. Lucas was burned in a kitchen-related incident three years ago and has used his experience to help create awareness around burn prevention. He stars in a video and helped create a comic book that’s being distributed to schools across South Carolina. Lucas used his meeting time with legislators to discuss the ways that MUSC Children’s physicians and staff have provided the specialized care and emotional support he needed to get back on his feet after his injury.
Another young South Carolinian who participated in the recent Family Advocacy Day and whose parents spoke to the importance of Medicaid coverage is 9-year-old Sam Blackwood. Sam suffers from Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause learning disabilities, short attention spans and language and communication difficulties. For Sam and his family, Medicaid has been critical; it has helped cover Sam’s medical care at Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System, plus therapies and classroom support. Without that assistance, it would be difficult for Sam’s family to afford the care he needs.
We are grateful to the members of Congress who took the time to meet with the South Carolina families we brought to D.C.: Reps. Ralph Norman, Mark Sanford, Jeff Duncan and Trey Gowdy, as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. By sharing Sam’s story and others like his, we hope these legislators all understand and support the need for a strong Medicaid program for kids. By safeguarding Medicaid, we can work to improve the program for our most vulnerable children: kids with complex medical conditions.
For children in Medicaid who have severe and complex medical conditions, the bipartisan Advancing Care for Exceptional Kids Act, introduced in the House and Senate last year, will help states put enhanced pediatric medical homes in place for medically fragile kids that better coordinate and integrate their care — across state lines when necessary. Results from recent innovation grant projects funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are demonstrating cost savings when care is better organized for this population. Improving care while reducing costs is an achievable outcome once ACE Kids Act is passed.
It’s very important that all children have access to pediatricians and pediatric specialists for the care they need. The Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education program provides federal support to help train half of all pediatricians and pediatric specialists in the United States. Thanks to the program, more than 7,000 physicians are trained annually. They go on to care for children at hospitals and health care centers in every state. Congress can help ensure an adequate pediatric workforce for children by reauthorizing the bipartisan program before it expires Oct. 1.
As children’s hospital care providers and directors, we see the impact that health care policy has on children in need of care and on the ability of providers to deliver that care. We hope that the senators and representatives who met with pediatric patients take those visits to heart when considering legislation that will affect children’s health. Safeguarding Medicaid, advancing the ACE Kids Act and supporting the medical education program are three steps Congress can take this year to demonstrate their commitment to children and their well-being.
Dr. Mark Scheurer is MUSC Children’s Health chief medical officer. Dr. Robin LaCroix is medical director of Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System.