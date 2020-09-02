Commenttary: SC needs the Community Development Tax Credit

The COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the health, social fabric and economies of South Carolina communities. The virus is having a disproportionate effect on communities of color due to widening racial gaps in health and economic disparities.
Community development organizations across South Carolina for decades have focused on improving the quality of life and creating economic opportunity in low-income communities. The task is as urgent as ever.
These groups are on the front lines. They play a crucial role in providing not only emergency services but also essential relief and recovery efforts resulting from the pandemic.
Community development organizations have been vital resources to local residents by developing funds in response to COVID-19. These include access to low interest loans for nonprofits and small business owners who might not qualify for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans — something community development organizations also help people apply for.
Housing organizations are working to prevent foreclosures and keep people in their homes through financial assistance, budgeting and accessing public resources.
In addition to direct relief services such as food programs and utility assistance, community organizations provide much-needed personal protective equipment to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus. They also serve as virus testing sites.
As the S.C. General Assembly reconvenes and seeks to pass legislation to provide necessary resources for all citizens, especially those hardest hit, now is the time for lawmakers to allocate $2 million for the Community Development Tax Credit. The program was reauthorized in 2019, but the $1 million in tax credits have been exhausted.
The program provides private donors and investors a state tax credit up to 50% for contributions to, and investments in, state-certified community development corporations and community development financial institutions. It’s a vital public-private partnership that leverages a modest public investment to attract private-sector participation.
This spring, a team of students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that in 2019, every $1 in state investment attracted $2.60 of private capital, so $1 million in state tax credits leveraged $2.6 million in private investment and local fiscal impact of $310,000 annually in savings and increased tax revenue. The tax credit was directly responsible for creating 40 local jobs, five small businesses, training 180 workers and developing 47 housing units in South Carolina.
This public-private partnership will provide the flexible capital these organizations need to continue operations and support communities throughout the state.
Federal relief is soon going to come to an end. It’s time for our lawmakers to support the economic recovery of South Carolinians. We urge the state Senate allocate $2 million in Community Development Tax Credits.
Bernie Mazyck is president and CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development.