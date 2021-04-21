Commentary: Your Lowcountry neighbors are still hungry, and you can still help

COVID-19 created uncertainties and challenges for all of us, and changed our lives personally and professionally.

At the Lowcountry Food Bank, it created an unprecedented increase in food demand and disruptions to food procurement for the people and communities we serve across the coastal counties in South Carolina.

Together with our partner agencies and volunteers, we have remained on the front lines ensuring our neighbors have continued access to healthy food throughout this difficult time. We have had to adjust the way we work, but have remained open for business without interruption since the pandemic began.

Last year, we provided more than 33 million meals and more than 39 million pounds of food to those we serve, an increase of more than 21% over 2019. And we are proud of that. But we can and will do even more.

As we accelerate our work to increase equitable food access, demand for food assistance remains elevated nationwide. Feeding America projects that 42 million people may experience food insecurity in 2021. Businesses, non-profits, faith-based organizations and volunteers must continue working in tandem with federal, state and local government agencies to meet the need.

In the 10 coastal South Carolina counties we serve, the number of individuals who are food insecure rose 29% in 2020 to 185,580 people. A 38% increase in children who are food insecure in 2020 is even more worrying, with more than 55,000 children in coastal South Carolina who do not have consistent access to healthy food.

Significant racial disparities in food insecurity, which existed prior to the pandemic, remain today. Feeding America projects that 1 in 5 African Americans may experience food insecurity in 2021, compared to 1 in 9 whites. Grocery prices are higher since COVID-19 began, including a nearly 50-year record rise in food costs. This makes it that much harder for people and families who are dealing with job and income losses to afford food.

Here's how we continue to respond. At the same time retail donations from grocery stores have decreased, availability of shelf-stable food remains a challenge as the pandemic continues to impact restaurants.

However, there is an abundance of fresh produce and dairy foods available. Getting more of these supplies through federal purchasing programs and our continued efforts to raise donations will help close the huge gap for people who are food insecure.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is purchasing more food than in previous years to help close this food gap, but this also leads to higher operational costs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Feeding America network has tried to educate lawmakers and the USDA on the increased demand for food assistance and to advocate for increased federal resources to address this crisis. Congress passed critically important COVID-19 food relief legislation in 2020, and the most recent legislation Congress passed increases SNAP benefits by 15% through June and provides $400 million for emergency food.

Despite this, a lot more work will be necessary in the coming months to ensure that our neighbors receive the nutrition needed to support them through the current economic downturn and future recovery.

Food banks are doing all they can to meet the need, but we cannot do it alone. As unemployment and grocery prices remain high, we also need to ensure that the increase in SNAP benefits is extended to all qualifying families.

Some of the most nutritious food the people we serve receive is from USDA, but this assistance is also expected to decline by 30% to 40% in the coming year. Given this, we will need to continue exploring alternative ways of meeting the demand for food across South Carolina's coastal communities.

Together, over the past year, we provided millions of meals to our neighbors. The need continues. Please join us so we can continue to realize our vision of our community where no one is hungry.

To support us, you can make a monetary donation or find food assistance on our website at lowcountryfoodbank.org. We also seek volunteers to help us get food to our partner agencies and to our mobile food distributions throughout the 10 coastal counties we serve.

Nick Osborne is the new president & CEO of the Lowcountry Food Bank.