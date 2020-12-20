Commentary: Words matter, and Griffin's actions are a teachable moment

There is a growing claim that white supremacy isn’t violent and that there isn’t a history of systemic racism in America.
This dangerous rhetoric couldn’t be more false.
America is at the intersection of two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism. Black and brown communities across this country have felt ignored for centuries.
The killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the untimely deaths of Breonna Taylor and Walter Wallace Jr. at the hands of law enforcement are just a few instances where marginalized communities didn’t feel their voices were heard this year.
As the pastor of Emanuel AME Church, one of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal churches in the South, and the leader of the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, I will always believe it’s my job to unite, encourage people to meet on the basis of our collective humanity and ensure people’s dignity is not being stolen.
As we enter a new year, I’m praying it’s one where healing can truly begin. When we reflect on how our city responded in 2015 after the deaths of nine people during a church Bible study, most would say we swiftly came together and showed unity.
Some, however, believe that the “Charleston Strong” language was just another “tacky bandage” or Kumbaya moment to keep marginalized communities distracted from addressing inequities and injustices we continue to have in the Lowcountry.
As a member of the clergy, I want to firmly believe Charleston is still strong. Why? During one of our most trying times, we made it clear to the world that we know how to come together and listen to one another.
Dylann Roof’s confession and journals proved that he’s indeed an overt racist. That’s not debatable. His hate motivated him to take the lives of nine church members. There is no place for hate in Charleston, and it must stop. We can’t heal until we start listening to everyone who has something to say.
The city’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Reconciliation has its hands full trying to define “equity” in a time we need it most. It can’t afford to have any distractions, and all of this conversation around a sitting councilman isn’t helping.
I read Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin’s statement and juxtaposed it with the recordings released by the Overton Report, a conservative social media account, that helped put together the rally. What I read and what I heard were not consistent, making this very alarming. Councilman Griffin is a public figure who has constituents who expect more from him.
We need to see him commit to practicing inclusionary strategies and helping to create a culture that restores people’s dignity.
Any group that champions a “white power” flag has to be one that believes in hate and white supremacy. I’m glad the councilman wasn’t in attendance because this affiliation wouldn’t represent any of the values and beliefs he ran on.
We need to join local leaders and stand with citizens of Charleston who are pushing our elected officials to denounce all hate groups and white supremacist organizations.
Words matter, especially the words of someone who was elected to represent others. We’re responsible for those who follow us. I believe this is a teachable moment, and I want to see Councilman Griffin join the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation and help fight racism.
Remember, we are Charleston Strong. Let this not be a Kumbaya or tacky bandage moment. Let us be strong together, meeting each other always on the basis of our collective humanity.
The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning is senior pastor of Emanuel AME Church and co-chairman of the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation.