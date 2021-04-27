Commentary: Will Sullivan's Island become Bedford Falls or Pottersville?

Considering the past when addressing problems of the present is not much in vogue these days. It should be. There are lessons there.
In 1338, the council of the Italian city-state of Siena recognized the importance of reminding elected public servants of the differences between good government and bad, and it commissioned murals for the walls of its council chamber. These murals, painted by Ambrogio Lorenzetti, are known as “The Allegory of Good and Bad Government” and depict their effects on a city. They recognize that a city’s influence is not confined within its own boundaries, and so include the effects on the surrounding countryside. These paintings reminded centuries of city council members of the far-reaching effects of their decisions on the people they governed.
In good governance, Wisdom sits above all. Council members don the faces of Faith, Hope and Charity, and gaze on the Virtues of Peace, Fortitude, Prudence, Magnanimity, Temperance and Justice. With such guidance, council’s decisions promote the good of all.
Bad government is darkly depicted, controlled by Temporal Power and Luxury, with Justice incapacitated, bound at its feet. Leaders under such influence encourage Cruelty, Deceit, Fraud, Fury, Division, War, Avarice, Pride and Vainglory.
The result of good governance is unity, peace and common flourishing within the community. Light shines within such government.
The result of bad government is division and discord. Citizens amass armies against each other. Bad governance spreads swiftly across the land, and its ramifications are difficult to set right.
Six hundred years later, director Frank Capra visually illustrated the difference between good governance and bad in the film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” using two opposing characters.
George Bailey was a humble family man and friend to all who served his fellow citizens of Bedford Falls through personal generosity and in his business, the Bailey Building & Loan. Mr. Potter owned a financial empire, including the town’s bank, and was described as a “miserable” man who spins his webs “and thinks the whole world revolves around him and his money.”
Mr. Potter considered the citizens of Bedford Falls to be “discontented, lazy rabble” and “riffraff” who didn’t deserve to live in fancy homes. The Bailey family was “a boil on his neck,” standing between him and control of the town.
Precipitating the climax of the movie, Mr. Potter gained possession of something of great value that did not belong to him. It belonged to the broader community. It was the wealth of ordinary citizens. Rather than make things right, Mr. Potter secretly seized the opportunity to enrich himself and to humiliate and destroy George Bailey.
In despair, George was granted a vision of what the world would be like if he had never lived. Without his compassion, the character of family-friendly Bedford Falls became garish Pottersville. Mr. Potter owned the town. It morphed into an unjust, merciless place that attracted hard-hearted men and drove its peaceful citizens to the margins.
Without the self-sacrificing, servant soul of George Bailey, Bedford Falls transformed into Lorenzetti’s bad government with all its destructive vices.
Why does this matter?
On Tuesday, Sullivan’s Island, a microcosm of the Lowcountry, will elect a mayor and council members. Which sort of government will citizens choose? The recent past is illustrative.
Over the past year, using the cloak of the pandemic to cover their actions, four members of council stacked committees and forced divisive issues forward, including the desecration of the maritime forest. All was done without consensus, truth or transparency, and without open public input. Town Hall was shuttered, meetings held over Zoom.
The issues that will be decided by the winners of this election include paid parking, private docks over protected marsh, increasing the commercial district, altering historic homes, cutting the protective and protected maritime forest held in trust for all, and expansive flooding from tree loss. These issues impact the Lowcountry, and those who cherish it.
Will voters choose harmonious Good Government by electing humble public servants, or will the community endure the divisiveness of a slim oligarchical majority?
Is Sullivan’s to be “Bedford Falls” or “Pottersville”? Choose wisely.
Penn Hagood is a former member of Sullivan’s Island Town Council, a former president of the Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation and a retired history teacher.