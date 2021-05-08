Commentary: Will our focus on individual rights over community do us in?

Today most public issues — social and political — revolve around a discussion of rights. Do I have a right to refuse to wear a mask during a pandemic? Do I have a right to an abortion? Do I have a right to put a fence around my property? Do I have a right to own any gun I wish? Americans have embraced the language of rights that was first popularized by the philosopher John Locke and later enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The problem is that it is a flawed doctrine, and our founders understood this.

The doctrine of natural rights is a modern doctrine. It is not the same as the biblical or classical idea that some things are right and others are wrong. Natural rights, as Locke argued, belong to each of us individually; they are linked to our undeniable (inalienable) instinct for self-preservation. This is why Locke also talked about the rights to liberty and property. Without them, life itself is at risk. So despite the lofty expression "natural rights," which evokes memories of the biblical and classical ideas of right and wrong, all we are really talking about is our strong, personal desire to stay alive.

In other words, the American regime is founded on a doctrine that focuses on the individual. But do we pay a price for this focus on self?

Our Founding Fathers believed in the doctrine of rights, but they followed Locke in never believing it could stand by itself. Herbert Storing points out in his article, "The Constitution and the Bill of Rights," that "the friends of the Constitution … feared that an undue concern with rights might be fatal to American liberty." Storing asks: "Does a constant emphasis on unalienable natural rights foster good citizenship or a sense of community?"

If our first instinct as citizens is always to assert our rights, won't we find ourselves in constant conflict with one another? I would argue that an excessive focus on rights has had a detrimental effect on what Robert Putnam has called the "stock of social capital" that helps make democracy work. While there is nothing wrong with standing up for our rights, society will suffer if that is all we do.

The founders had serious concerns about this American emphasis on rights and the selfishness they engender. They hoped that preexisting civic characteristics would remain active, among them a belief in God and morality. Regardless of their personal views of religion, they felt that religion served an important political purpose, as George Washington said in his Farewell Address: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens." Note that Washington does not suggest that government should prop up religion, and he does not specifically praise Christianity over other religions. He simply states that religion and morality are important supports.

Were the founders too optimistic about the survival of religion and morality in a regime of rights? I believe they were.

Could it be that our founding principle is actually playing a role in undermining the founding? In "Politics," Aristotle argues that any political principle will undermine itself if pushed to an extreme. If a belief in natural rights cannot be balanced with or mitigated by other forces, it can be detrimental to the civility and social connectedness that are essential to an effective government and to a strong, healthy society.

Shouldn't we think first of what our religion teaches us about moral behavior before we dig in our feet and assert our rights?

Shouldn't we think first of how we could just be good neighbors before we rush to assert our rights?

And most importantly, shouldn't we remember that the needs of our fellow citizens and fellow human beings around the world should not be obscured by what can become an overwhelming desire to focus on ourselves?

Solomon D. Stevens received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. His two books are “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East” and “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored).