Commentary: Will Berkeley, Summerville be industrial corridor or ecotourism destination?

The plans by Berkeley County and the town of Summerville to develop Jedburg Road near Interstate 26 as an industrial corridor sound like a good idea on the surface — as long as you ignore the fact that this area is home to historic rural communities and some of the most important natural resources in the Lowcountry.
The Wassamassaw Swamp — a major headwater of the Ashley River — runs through the heart of this region, flowing between Jedburg and Cypress Campground roads. The water runs from Berkeley County through Dorchester County, all the way to Charleston Harbor. The forested wetlands serve as invaluable wildlife habitat for everything from crawdads to wood ducks to endangered species such as the swallow-tailed kite. In fact, about a third of all endangered species in the United States depend on wetlands for their survival. The Wassamassaw Swamp also protects our human communities by absorbing energy and storing runoff from storms, reducing such costly impacts as flooding, not only in the immediate area but downstream as well.
Developing Jedburg Road as an industrial corridor would also have negative impacts on the well-being of historic rural communities such as New Hope and Lebanon, which were established before the Civil War.
A separate proposal to construct the massive 5-million-square-foot Berkeley Charleston Tradeport — which would require the destruction of 13 acres of wetlands that drain directly into Wassamassaw Swamp and encircle the New Hope Estates community — already has caused an uproar by citizens passionate about preserving their heritage, natural resources and quality of life. Yet officials still somehow believe this area is suitable for extensive industrial development. It’s not.
About 30 years ago, the city of Charleston tried a similar experiment by concentrating heavy industrial operations along Clements Ferry Road. It has not gone well for the folks who lived there at the time. Today, that area experiences some of the worst traffic congestion in the Lowcountry, along with flooding and infringement on historic settlement communities such as Jack Primus, Cainhoy and others near Daniel Island that were destroyed by the onslaught of residential and industrial development.
As a region, we must learn from our mistakes — not replicate them.
Berkeley County is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. The county should take this opportunity to focus on conserving the Wassamassaw Swamp and protecting historic rural communities in the area.
Existing industrial zoning can be traced back to when the land was used for timber production, but the days of timbering in this area are long gone. This land is not suitable for manufacturing and heavy industrial operations. Developing it that way would lead to more flooding, traffic congestion and a degraded quality of life for residents. The land should be conserved for the benefit of people and wildlife across the Lowcountry.
Conservation also provides economic opportunity in the form of ecotourism. Public parks and nature reserves such as Francis Beidler Forest and Cypress Gardens located here would be appealing to residents from nearby neighborhoods such as Cane Bay, Nexton and Carnes Crossroads, as well as tourists visiting the Lowcountry, to experience its unparalleled natural resources. This also would limit traffic, protect longstanding communities and stimulate the local economy.
In an article in Wednesday’s Post and Courier, a local economic development director said the area along Jedburg Road near I-26 sets the tone of our community. That is absolutely true. But we have a choice about what tone that will be.
Do we want to conserve the history, landscape and quality of life that make the Lowcountry one of the most unique places in the world?
Or do we want to pave the way for another industrial corridor?
Now is the time to decide.
Robby Maynor is the Berkeley County project manager for the Coastal Conservation League.