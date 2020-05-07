Commentary: Why you should care about International Ovarian Cancer Day

May 8 is International Ovarian Cancer Day. Most of the 22,000 American women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, 300 of them in South Carolina, did not know a thing about the disease.
Most thought having a yearly pap smear counted as a test for ovarian cancer. Few knew the most common symptoms: bloating, abdominal pain, feeling full quickly and frequent urination. Often these women ignored the symptoms, and when they did seek medical attention their cases were misdiagnosed. Thus, more than three-fourths are diagnosed when the cancer has advanced, and survival rates are low: Just 47 percent of patients survive five or more years.
Most ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed between the ages of 55 and 65. However, ovarian cancer can, and does, occur at all ages. Natalie Hahn Coxe, a board member of the Lowcountry Chapter of the S.C. Ovarian Cancer Foundation, was diagnosed at 19. She tells her story to educate others and save lives:
“I was a college student facing a cancer diagnosis the summer before my sophomore year. After experiencing bloating and abdominal pain for several weeks, I visited the doctor for a checkup. It was during this appointment that a growth was detected and presumed to be an ovarian tumor.
“I recall how quickly my life was changing in a matter of hours, and I was reminded of the many, many times that I had disregarded the symptoms I was experiencing. Five days later, I was diagnosed with stage 3C Dysgerminoma, a rare form of ovarian cancer. I faced a surgery and inpatient chemotherapy over the course of several months.
“I was one of the fortunate women who get to ring the cancer bell signifying her victory over this disease. For those women who never had the chance to ring the bell, I continue to share my story in the hopes that someone will be impacted and consider seeking the advice from a doctor when experiencing something abnormal.”
The Lowcountry Chapter of the S.C. Ovarian Cancer Foundation was established in 2018. The organization is dedicated to improving the health of women through education on the warning signs of ovarian cancer, to supporting those diagnosed with the disease and to promoting ovarian cancer research. The programs offered by the Lowcountry Chapter include:
• Monthly “Lunch Bunch” for survivors and caregivers at area restaurants. Although currently meeting virtually to avoid danger for those in treatment with compromised immunity, the gathering provides an opportunity to share experiences and resources.
• Bags of Hope are given to women newly diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This includes items that are useful during treatment and information about resources in the Lowcountry. It is one of our major outreach programs to support survivors and ensure that no woman feels alone and without hope.
• Survivors Teaching Students: Saving Women’s Lives is a national program conducted in more than 300 medical and nursing schools. The goal of the program is for future physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and physician assistants to be able to diagnose the disease in its earlier, most treatable stages. The program brings ovarian cancer survivors into the classroom, where they present their unique stories along with facts about the disease. Since 2018, Lowcountry survivors have spoken to more than 900 medical and nursing students at the Medical University of South Carolina and other area health facilities.
• Support Group for Survivors led by Lowcounty board members of the foundation.
• Education and Community Outreach includes health fairs, events and speakers at gatherings to share survivors’ stories and facts about ovarian cancer.
Help us educate the Lowcountry about ovarian cancer and save women’s lives.
Contact the S.C. Ovarian Cancer Foundation, Lowcountry Chapter at Box 21661, East Bay Station, Charleston, S.C. 29413, or www.scovariancancer.org/charleston-low-country-chapter.
Kathleen Sullivan is a cancer survivor and chairwoman of the Lowcountry Chapter South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation and Sue Sommer-Kresse is a cancer survivor and treasurer of the Lowcountry chapter.