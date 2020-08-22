Commentary: Why would a wider road through the Phillips community be any different?

As historians, we are both surprised and saddened to learn of the recent decision by Charleston County’s Transportation Department to support the widening of S.C. Highway 41 through the historic Phillips community.
If the plan goes forward, it will be the latest episode of disenfranchisement in a long history of transportation projects in our region that have literally ripped apart historic black communities.
Looking at the last century, one can see numerous examples of what were deemed transportation “improvement” projects, such as the construction of Interstate 26 and Charleston’s Crosstown Expressway, that tore through an urban African American neighborhood creating a scar that has never healed.
Other examples include the construction of St. Andrews Boulevard through Maryville and Ashleyville and the road widenings of U.S. Highway 17 and Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant.
These cases resulted in black landowners losing land (and often their homes), as well as the construction of what effectively became barriers that permanently divided once close-knit communities.
As with the current situation the Phillips community faces, these older projects were driven by the needs of people (most often wealthier and white) who lived outside of historic black communities.
With an ability to muster a louder political voice, they successfully advocated for their own interests. This lobbying ultimately allowed the more powerful communities to enjoy the benefits of transportation improvements while shifting negative impacts to land values, sense of community and quality of life to black communities.
This process of disenfranchisement should be a matter of history, not current politics. Indeed, today one would hope that our government would more equitably consider impacts to all stakeholders, not just those with the loudest voices.
This brings us to our second point. As preservationists, we are also gravely concerned by this decision because it does not appear to take into consideration the historical importance of the Phillips community.
Phillips is one example of a number of black communities founded around Charleston following the Civil War.
These communities have endured over a century of racial and economic injustice, as well as more recent pressures associated with development and gentrification.
In spite of these challenges, communities like Phillips have managed to maintain their vibrant cultural heritage.
Just four years ago, Charleston County commissioned a Historic Resources Survey Update (2016) that heavily featured the significance of historic black communities, including Phillips. The report includes the recommendation that Phillips be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.
This designation is reserved for the most important and significant historic sites and districts, and this recommendation, supported by the State Historic Preservation Office, should speak volumes. Clearly, this report demonstrates that the County Planning Department recognizes the historical significance of local black communities.
Why has that not been conveyed to the county’s Transportation Department? We are hopeful that when the overwhelming opposition to this proposal is made plain, County Council will realize that the option to widen S.C. 41 the through Phillips community is simply too costly, and they will vote to take this option off the table.
The next time you are driving along I-26 through North Charleston or along the Crosstown, think about what it must have been like when these roads were constructed or widened through these communities.
Imagine the effect these roads had on the daily lives of relatives and friends who lived on either side. Imagine a simple five-minute walk becoming a 30-minute trek to a safe crossing spot or having to dodge speeding cars.
The divisions brought about by those highways still negatively affect those communities today, so how would the proposed five-lane highway through the Phillips community be any different?
Jon Marcoux and Katherine Pemberton are professors with the Clemson-College of Charleston Graduate Program in Historic Preservation.