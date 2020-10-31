Commentary: Why we support Kristin Graziano for sheriff

There is a monumental vote taking place on Nov. 3. While it is clear this race will determine the direction our country takes for at least the next four years, what we need to remember is that local elections have the most profound and immediate impact on our lives.
For the first time in 32 years, Al Cannon has a viable opponent running against him for the office of Charleston County sheriff — a serious candidate who is ready to make changes for the betterment of the community, and supportive of the diverse group of people that make Charleston the great city we love.
We, as lawyers, have gotten to know Kristin Graziano through her service at the courthouse as part of the security team. Kristin has been in law enforcement for over 32 years, 18 of which were with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. She was put on administrative leave (constructively fired) in February when Cannon learned she planned to challenge him as the Democratic candidate for sheriff. As a dedicated law enforcement officer, not being able to go to work every day has been the hardest challenge that she has faced during this election.
Since 1988, Charleston County has had Cannon as its sheriff, and there is no denying that he has done good for our community. But times change, and we are undergoing an unprecedented societal change. Our country is the most divided it has been since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and what has worked up until now is not going to work going forward. Here are a few reminders:
• In 2012, Sheriff Cannon admitted to assaulting a suspect in custody after a high-speed chase, a flagrant abuse of his police power and a clear violation of the suspect’s civil rights.
• He has vowed to not enforce any enacted gun law that he believes violates the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. It is not the place of law enforcement to legislate; it is the job of law enforcement to enforce the laws as enacted by the federal, state and local governments.
• As recently as this summer, in the Charleston City Paper, he has blamed rap music for street violence.
• He has refused to rule out dangerous no-knock warrants.
• Also, in the Charleston City Paper, he perpetuated the right-wing conspiracy that Democratic donor George Soros paid people to incite the May 30 downtown riot.
• He told WCIV-TV that racial bias audits are a “waste of money,” while North Charleston and Charleston police departments have taken steps to hold themselves accountable by submitting to those some audits.
• He claims that the 287(g) agreement with ICE only applies to violent immigrants. We know from our work with immigration clients that this is not accurate. We have represented clients swept up into this program for nonviolent offenses and have been torn from their families and deported.
Sheriff Cannon has reached the point in his career where laws no longer apply to him and he is free to make or bend laws as he sees fit. This is a dangerous place for Charleston County to find itself in.
Kristin Graziano wants to return the Sheriff’s Office to one of accountability, of transparency, and of leadership by example. She has vowed to initiate an independent audit of the agency’s policing practices and finances. She will implement community-deputy policing relationships that restore public trust and allow deputies and community members to formulate support-based relationships. Every deputy can tell you a story about a person, a family or a case that meant everything to them and that they hold close to their heart to this day. In today’s political climate, those relationships are harder to foster than ever. Kristin will make a fundamental shift in policing style to restore that healthy relationship based on trust and accountability to the people of Charleston County with their Sheriff’s Department. Kristin wants to do better, by being better.
As we enter a period of societal change, where civil rights and equality will be front and center, we need to have a leader who is accountable, transparent and ready to lead our sheriff's deputies by example. That person is Kristin Graziano. Please support her with your vote on Nov. 3.
Abigail Duffy is treasurer of the Graziano campaign. This op-ed also was signed by Ryan Schwartz, Meagan Gentry, Ed Hawkins and Nina Cano Richards.