Commentary: Why SC should abolish open primaries

Editor's note: An editorial appended to the bottom of this column explains our position and clarifies numerous contentions made in the op-ed.

In a recent Post and Courier editorial about the advisory questions on Republican primary ballots, the writers make their thoughts abundantly clear, but unfortunately not the truth. So, I’m writing to share the truth and take issue with its assertions.

First, the editorial refers to political party supporters as “hacks.” This demonstrates a stunning lack of self-awareness from an organization that’s supposed to be dedicated to reporting the news and sticking to facts. But, unfortunately, this seems representative of much of the state of the media today.

Editorial: SC GOP ballot question aims to lock you out of primaries. Don't fall for it. The good news is that the S.C. Democratic Party is taking 2020 off from defiling our primary ballots with nonbinding referendum questions desi…

The authors take issue with the simple question, “Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?” It suggests the question is “grossly misleading,” demonstrating little respect for the general public’s ability to understand the question.

After insulting voters’ intelligence, the editorial goes on to deliberately misconstrue activities like subscribing to a contact list or making a political contribution with registering to vote. Obviously, they’re not the same, but this is lost on the writers. Unsurprisingly, no one reached out to us for clarification on the differences.

The editorial derisively refers to simple advisory ballot questions as “push polls” and “misleading.” It even rails against political parties having the right to put advisory questions on their own primary ballots. The editorial suggests the ballot of any political party is somehow not its own.

But the fact is a primary ballot exists because a political party exists, and the party’s desire to hold a primary election to nominate candidates, rather than a convention. Are we to believe the writers would rather political parties hold nominating conventions as opposed to primaries?

+3 Scoppe: How a primary ballot question changed the course of SC history — for the worse The chairman of the state Republican Party threw a bit of a fit on Friday about our editorial on the misleading question on the GOP primary ba…

Further, political parties pay the state government hundreds of thousands of dollars to conduct primaries. The South Carolina Republican Party paid over $600,000 this year alone. But yet we should be stripped of the ability to ask questions of those who vote in our primary? That’s a curious notion of political freedom.

Interestingly, the editorial says nothing about the second question on our ballot, which is intended to promote the elimination of the unfair practice of candidates having their names listed more than once on a ballot for the same office in the same election.

Finally, the editorial staff outrageously encourages Democrats to vote in the Republican primary to support their position.

It seems the writers are interested in making sure that South Carolinians continue to have a more difficult time affiliating with the political party of their choice, compared to citizens in other states.

Editorial: Here's what you need to know about that column from the SC GOP chairman If you think political parties have become destructive forces, today's guest column from the chairman of the S.C. Republican Party probably wo…

Meanwhile, readers are being misled because of the political preferences of the editorial staff. They’re left with the impression The Post and Courier doesn’t care much for organized political activity — unless it comes disguised as journalism.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Perhaps they’d prefer that we just stop citizen-organized political activity all together and leave the governance up to our betters in the media.

On behalf of the largest political organization in South Carolina, I disagree.

Drew McKissick is chairman of the S.C. Republican Party.

———————————

Editorial: Here's what you need to know about that column from the SC GOP chairman

If you think political parties have become destructive forces, today's guest column from the chairman of the S.C. Republican Party probably won't change your mind. It's sadly little more than a diatribe, filled with innuendo that seems designed not so much to explain why he disagreed with a recent editorial but to advance a narrative that the media can’t be trusted.

It’s not the sort of thing we’d normally publish. But Drew McKissick wrote it in response to our editorial on Friday urging people to vote against a question on the June 9 GOP primary ballot, and we believe we have an obligation to let people respond when we criticize them.

But we also have another obligation to readers: not to publish claims we know are false or misleading — and certainly not unjustified criticism of our motives or integrity.

Those obligations usually co-exist easily, but this is one of those rare occasions when they don’t. So we decided to do something a little unorthodox: Publish the column and allow Mr. McKissick to respond, but also provide some context, so we aren't spreading misleading claims.

Our editorial warned people that a question on the June 9 GOP primary ballot about “allowing” voters to register by party actually seeks to require them to register by party in order to vote in primaries. Mr. McKissick decries the absence of “the truth” in the editorial, although he doesn't list any facts he considers untrue. Instead, he cites opinions he finds objectionable, such as our description of the ballot question as misleading.

His column implies that editorial writers are supposed to be “dedicated to reporting the news and sticking to facts.” That is the job of reporters, but the job of editorial writers is to write informed opinion. We strive to base our opinion on facts and a sense of fairness, but our editorials are opinion, and clearly labeled as such.

Mr. McKissick complains that we encouraged Democrats to vote in the Republican primary to support our position, which is absolutely true. The missing context: We also encouraged Republicans to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in February. And we'll continue to encourage all people of good faith to vote in the primaries that include contests most important to them.

In his argument for closed primaries, Mr. McKissick says the Republican Party paid the state more than $600,000 to conduct this month's primary. That’s not technically untrue, but here’s the rest of the story: Candidates have to pay a filing fee; the amount is set by state law. Candidates pay that fee to the political parties, which by law are required to forward it to the State Election Commission. That's the only money the party "pays" to the state. It helps pay for the primaries; taxpayers pay the bulk of the cost.

It’s essentially true that under current state law, “a primary ballot exists because a political party exists.” But this is also true: There’s nothing that requires states to give political parties an automatic spot on the general election ballot, which is what the primaries do. Some states have experimented with nonpartisan blanket primaries, where parties aren’t listed, and the two top vote-getters advance to the general election. Given all the damage that primaries do to our state, we’re not sure that’s a bad idea.