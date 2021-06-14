Commentary: Why rural SC is still waiting for the cable guys

If you live in a part of South Carolina with a high population, there’s a pretty good chance you've used a cable company for entertainment or internet service. It’s also likely you've waited on the phone to schedule a service call, which wasn’t available for a week, only to leave work to go home and wait even longer for the cable guy to show.
If you live in a less populated, rural area, however, you likely are still waiting for the opportunity to wait on the cable guy.
Unfortunately, if big cable companies have their way, rural South Carolinians will have to wait even longer than they otherwise would to get the high-speed internet they need. In an op-ed column published recently in The Post and Courier, the state’s cable industry described “an unbalanced set of rules (that) allow electric cooperatives ... to charge excessive rates for access” to their poles as one of the “greatest obstacles” to deploying broadband in rural areas.
In reality, the greatest obstacle has been cable company resistance to extending internet access to rural areas because they could not make enough money in sparsely populated areas. When some electric cooperatives — and the federal government — got interested in doing the job (as they did for rural electrification in the first half of the 1900s), the cable industry and its powerful lobby began to pay attention. Now the cable companies are fighting to make some rural South Carolinians pay extra for a service they might not receive and to make many rural residents wait even longer for high-speed internet.
The cable industry is blaming others for its failure to expand service even though electric cooperatives voluntarily agreed to be subjected to the same guidelines that govern new pole construction for every regulated pole owner in the nation. Cooperatives did so in Act 175 of 2020, known as the Broadband Accessibility Act, which was passed by the General Assembly in September. That law also requires pole attachment rates to be “just, reasonable and nondiscriminatory.”
Why would the cable companies criticize electric cooperatives in an attempt to get something they already have? I think they want to distract South Carolinians from the companies' efforts to undermine competition in rural areas they have thus far declined to serve.
Last year, the Federal Communications Commission created a competition to fund high-speed internet access to unserved parts of our state. To win, bidders had to request the smallest amount of federal funding. In many areas where electric cooperatives also competed for the funding, the cable company known as Charter claimed to be able to deliver internet access for as little as a penny of federal funding for each dollar it would cost. In the end, Charter won about 90% of all the money awarded in South Carolina but gave up a significant portion of federal assistance in the process.
It’s fine to bid low when it keeps government costs down, but not if the amount bid is insufficient to do the job. And it is wrong to do that if the cable company expects electric cooperative consumers, many of whom won’t have access to the service, to bail them out for bidding too low.
After the funding competition, Charter actively worked to keep competitors from accessing other sources of state and federal money in areas where Charter has been awarded funds. It did this even though it has not formally committed to serve all of those areas and would have no obligation to do so until eight years after it receives the money.
With the assistance of other state or federal dollars, some of the areas could be served by Charter’s competitors within two years, but Charter wants them to be considered already served even though high-speed internet isn’t available there and won’t be for at least a year. In effect, if you live in an unserved rural area, Charter would rather you wait longer to get high-speed internet than to have a competitor serve you sooner.
Unserved South Carolinians are tired of waiting on the cable guys. Electric cooperatives think they have waited long enough and shouldn’t pay extra to boost the profits of big cable companies for services they may or may not provide.
Co-ops worked with legislators to get the Broadband Accessibility Act introduced before the pandemic. Co-ops will continue to fight to get rural South Carolinians the same high-speed internet access enjoyed by their friends in town.
John Frick is vice president for government relations for The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.