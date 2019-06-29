On Thursday, as the Supreme Court declared that partisan gerrymandering was beyond the ability of courts to decide, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. insisted that the ruling did not “condemn complaints about districting to echo into a void.”
His 5-4 majority opinion declared partisan gerrymandering a nonjusticiable political issue and closed the doors to the federal courts. At the same time, Roberts also hailed the efforts of citizen reformers in Michigan, Colorado and Missouri, who had passed initiatives constraining the politicians’ power to draw their own lines, shifting that authority to an independent commission or state demographer.
Efforts like these, at the ballot box, Roberts suggested, provided a more appropriate remedy to an inherently political problem.
The problem with that? Independent commissions may well be next in the Supreme Court’s crosshairs.
Almost four years ago to the day, Roberts issued one of his most scathing dissents. Arizona voters had passed an amendment creating a commission to redraw the state’s district lines; then lawmakers challenged its authority. Although the court upheld the commission’s constitutionality, the decision came down to a narrow 5-4.
Roberts argued that there was no constitutional basis for excluding the legislature from redistricting. He fumed that the court had performed a “deliberate constitutional evasion” as well as “a magic trick with the Elections Clause,” which vests the authority for congressional redistricting with “the legislature of each state.”
The legislature, Roberts insisted, cannot be interpreted as the people. However “noble” the commission’s endeavor, he concluded, the court “has no power to gerrymander the Constitution.”
So what happens if Michigan Republicans, for example, challenge their state’s new commission just as the Arizona legislature did? Would this court, and its more conservative lineup of justices, consider the constitutionality of independent commissions to be settled precedent?
In Michigan, long before its commission had named a single member, Republicans in the state Senate struck the budget line that would fund its operations. In Missouri, where voters overwhelmingly approved moving line-drawing authority to a strictly nonpartisan state demographer, Republicans in the state legislature moved to undo the voters’ will and began repeal efforts, just days after the 2019-20 session got underway. They ultimately fell just short, on a technicality.
More than 60 percent of voters in these states backed these anti-gerrymandering initiatives. Democrats, Republicans and independent voters all recognized the inherent conflicts of interest when politicians draw their own districts, and supported, together, measures to make elections more competitive, meaningful and fair.
Fear not, says the chief justice. State legislatures can still pass legislation to change the redistricting process. Even given the slim chance that partisan mapmakers will use their power to solve the problem their maps created, Roberts’ examples just don’t hold up.
He notes, approvingly, how Florida “outright prohibited partisan favoritism in redistricting” in 2010. But barely days after the Fair Districts amendments passed, Florida Republicans began a shadow redistricting process, powered by highly-paid consultants who smuggled their handcrafted maps into the public process using phony Gmail addresses and private citizens posing as uninterested parties.
It took the state courts to unravel that effort and order several districts redrawn ahead of the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, in Florida, as in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio, cycle after cycle passed with representatives elected on unfair maps.
Roberts insists that he understands the problem: that “excessive partisanship in districting leads to results that reasonably seem unjust,” even incompatible with, democratic principles. He simply rejects the idea that federal courts could solve the problem. The real danger, however, that today’s decision codifies a system so rigged that complaints may not echo at all.
David Daley is a senior fellow at FairVote and the former editor in chief of Salon.