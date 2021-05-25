Commentary: Why MUSC Health requires COVID-19 vaccinations

Since the start of the pandemic, the Medical University of South Carolina and its associated health system, MUSC Health, have been leaders in the response to COVID-19.
Whether it was public health information, best practices support, testing, vaccinations, or the clinical care of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, MUSC has been at the forefront.
It is time to lead again, and that is why we expect the entire MUSC Health care team to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The reason is simple: the ongoing safety of our team, patients and visitors.
We announced this policy internally in April and are now phasing it in. The first phase included our new employees and leaders. Effective April 15, all new hires across MUSC Health were expected to comply as a condition of employment. Also, all leaders across MUSC Health had to meet vaccination requirements. By May 1, 100% of our more than 600 leaders were vaccinated. Our board of trustees supported this policy and also is 100% vaccinated. The second phase includes most of MUSC Health’s remaining staff, who face a June 15 deadline.
The policy requires vaccinations for all care team members, including anyone employed, contracted or volunteering at MUSC Health as well as students in clinical rotations or internships. We do provide exemptions for religious or medical reasons.
The reason for this policy is safety. As the pandemic wanes due to increasing numbers of the public who have been vaccinated or have natural immunity due to prior COVID-19 infection, our health care facilities will open up more. During the past year, hospitals and health care facilities have significantly limited visitors.
This approach, along with hand hygiene, mask wearing, diagnostic testing, social distancing and remote work where possible, has tremendously decreased the possibility of developing COVID-19 in a health care facility. Almost all cases of health care workers developing COVID-19 occurred as a result of exposure outside the facility, not from within.
However, we cannot continue with such strict visitor limitations. Those who have had a loved one in the hospital recently are well aware of how their access has been limited. We allowed a limited number of visitors as well as video visits, but when you are sick, nothing compares with frequent physical connection to your family.
At a recent MUSC-MUSC Health board of trustees meeting, a patient who was in our hospital for almost four months said the hardest part of his ordeal was being separated from his family. He was incredibly grateful for our team’s specialized care, and the nursing care in particular, but he felt his recovery was slower than he expected because he was disconnected from his family.
We must open our facilities to greater numbers of visitors. As we do so, everyone should recognize that almost all new COVID-19 infections are occurring in the unvaccinated. To provide the safest environment to our patients and visitors, we should ensure that everyone within MUSC Health is vaccinated.
Due to underlying medical conditions, many of our patients are highly susceptible to the too often deadly effects of COVID-19. We must do everything in our power to avoid exposing those who may be among the most vulnerable.
This new COVID-19 vaccination policy is no different than our current MUSC Health requirement for annual influenza shots or other vaccines such as tetanus, measles-mumps-rubella, or hepatitis B. We require these because the health care environment is unique, and we must focus on decreasing such infectious risks at all times.
The COVID-19 vaccinations approved for use in the United States are highly effective and safe. Those vaccinated are at low risk of developing COVID-19, and even if they do, there is only a minimal probability of them spreading it to others. That makes it an ideal vaccine for the MUSC Health team to ensure the highest degree of safety for our team, our patients and our visitors.
Dr. Patrick Cawley is CEO of MUSC Health with the Medical University of South Carolina.