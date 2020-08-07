Commentary: Why Joe Biden's vice presidential pick is crucial

Sometime within the next week or so, Joe Biden will make the most important decision of his political career. If he is elected president in November, it could have momentous — or disastrous — consequences for the United States: his choice of running mate.
With many polls showing him with a widening lead over President Donald Trump, the woman he selects will matter a great deal, not just for us but for the world, since that person will be well positioned to become his successor, either as his heir apparent or even sooner should his presidency be cut short by serious illness or death.
Some vice presidents have done well but others have been embarrassing failures, or worse. But historically, it is important, even urgent, for Americans to remember that vice presidents can and, repeatedly since the 19th century, have had a significant effect on our democracy. Seven times in American history, vice presidents have been elevated to the White House by a president’s death. Three were relative nonentities: Millard Fillmore after Zachary Taylor’s death in 1850, Chester A. Arthur after James A. Garfield’s in 1881 and Calvin Coolidge after Warren G. Harding’s in 1921.
Two more were destructive shocks to the political systems of their day: John Tyler, who after William Henry Harrison’s death in 1841 turned sharply against the Whig Party that had elected him, and Andrew Johnson, who became Abraham Lincoln’s surprise running mate in 1864, and who after his assassination the following year became, in the judgment of most historians, the worst president in our history.
More than any other vice presidential choice gone awry, Johnson offers lamentable proof that the office’s occupant can matter a great deal indeed. Accepting Johnson as the vice-presidential nominee was the worst single decision that Lincoln ever made as president.
Never a Republican — the 1864 ticket was officially labeled the “Union Party” in an effort to woo Democrats’ votes — Johnson quickly reverted to his roots in the Democratic Party, and spent the remaining three years of his term doing his best to thwart the Republican congressional majority’s efforts to reconstruct the South after the Civil War.
In the name of “conciliation,” he speeded the restoration of control in the South to former Confederates, ignored the rising terrorist violence of the Ku Klux Klan and spurned enlargement of the rights of former slaves. He set back the cause of civil rights by a century.
Had Lincoln stuck with his first vice president, Hannibal Hamlin of Maine, the history of Reconstruction would have been far different and our subsequent racial history probably far less savage. Barely remembered today, Hamlin was one of the country’s eminent political men in his time, deeply experienced in the ways of Washington, having served creditably in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In the three other cases, Americans got more than they expected with the sudden accession of a vice president: Theodore Roosevelt after William McKinley’s assassination in 1901, Harry Truman after FDR’s death in 1944, and Lyndon Johnson after John Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.
All three were nationally known, experienced and came into office with the trust of the country. Roosevelt and Johnson, in particular, were dynamic and imaginative leaders who left lasting political achievements.
It would be naïve to suppose that political calculation would not play a role in Biden’s vice-presidential selection. He has already promised to pick a woman, and the pressure to pick an African American is considerable. Several presumed candidates are young women with great potential but thin resumes.
We shouldn’t assume that a vice president untried on the national stage would necessarily fail at the job. And no one can imagine that Biden would select a running mate as damaging as Andrew Johnson. But history offers a cautionary tale, and America cannot afford a learn-on-the-job president.
Fergus M. Bordewich is a historian. His most recent book is “Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.