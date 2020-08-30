Commentary: Why I founded South Carolina’s Conservative Future

This has not been an easy year for our state. The coronavirus has resulted in thousands of lost jobs and closed businesses, school closures impacting every student in the state, and a tangible fear about the future. For the first time in many of our lives, a worldwide event has impacted our daily lives in very real ways.
While it is easy to be overwhelmed by the scope of these challenges, I am optimistic about the future of our state. I truly believe that we, the citizens of South Carolina, can positively impact the state that we love so much.
That is why I founded South Carolina’s Conservative Future, an organization that will fight for an opportunity-filled future for every South Carolinian.
There is nothing more important, and nothing more urgent, than getting our economy back on the right track. Small business owners and their employees are the majority of the state’s workforce. They were dealt a heavy blow when our economy was effectively shut down earlier this year. But in every trial, there is a chance for improvement. As the state looks to support our businesses, this is an opportunity to improve South Carolina’s economic policies. Lowering business and personal income taxes, while simultaneously streamlining government agencies to improve efficiency, will ease the burdens South Carolina families face and help businesses create jobs.
Government accountability is at the core of improving efficiency. While families and businesses across the state tighten their financial belts, government must do the same. We need to implement accountability-based budgeting so that every tax dollar is accounted for and wisely spent. In addition, every agency should be required to submit public plans to improve efficiency. Government should be accountable to the taxpayers, not the other way around.
As we look toward long-term job creation, we must dramatically and rapidly improve education to create real opportunity for South Carolina’s future: our children.
Simply pouring more money into education won’t solve the problem. It will take a more thoughtful, targeted commitment to improve education for each child. We have to improve teacher preparation and professional development while raising teacher pay to ensure educators enter the classroom prepared for success. We have to invest in high-quality literacy instruction that teaches foundational skills, especially in areas of our state where children start out behind. We should expand choices for parents so that every family can choose the right education experience for their child and educators have more options to teach in the learning environments that best match their skill set.
And we must build the best career and technical education programs in the country so that South Carolina students are prepared to participate in an ever-changing workforce.
These are conservative ideas that will lead to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity. With your help, South Carolina’s Conservative Future is just the start a new conservative reform movement. I hope you will join us.
John Warren is a Greenville businessman and served in the Marine Corps, earning the rank of captain. He is the honorary chairman of South Carolina’s Conservative Future. Learn more at www.scconservativefuture.com.