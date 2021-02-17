Commentary: Why are women underrepresented in South Carolina?

The South Carolina House on Wednesday passed the so-called “fetal heartbeat bill,” a landmark piece of legislation that bans most abortions after 6-8 weeks of pregnancy. Because the House passed the Senate-initiated bill without amendment, it requires only a procedural vote Thursday and then heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for his signature.
Among their objections, including claims about the bill’s harmful policy effects and questionable constitutionally, opponents often note that the Legislature is a male-dominated institution.
According to the Center for American Women and Politics, only 17.6% of state legislators are female. Of course, this isn’t unique to South Carolina. Only one state, Nevada, has more women than men in its legislature, and only 26.7% of Congress is female.
Why are there so few women in state legislatures?
One theory is explicit bias against female candidates. In any election year, it is easy to find objectionable content that focuses on a female candidate’s age, clothing or physical appearance. Likewise, there is a tendency to relegate a woman’s expertise to so-called “feminine” policy domains like education and health care.
But despite its pervasiveness, researchers have concluded that gender bias is not one of the leading causes of the underrepresentation of women.
In her book, “When Does Gender Matter?,” Kathleen Dolan concludes that gender stereotypes have a limited effect on whether people vote for male or female candidates. Instead, voter behavior is explained, almost exclusively, by basic factors like party affiliation. As she put it, gender stereotypes “do not appear to play a central role in shaping the evaluations (voters) make of candidates.”
Dolan’s finding has been confirmed by other studies with different datasets. As just one example, election statistics show that when women run for higher office, they win just as often as men do.
Why, then, are women underrepresented in state legislatures? The answer is what researchers call a “gender gap in political ambition.” In simple terms, women are less likely to run for higher office than men.
In their aptly titled book, “It Takes a Candidate,” Jennifer Lawless and Richard Fox study survey thousands of lawyers, business leaders and educators — all highly qualified potential candidates. Lawless and Fox ask a range of questions about the respondents’ political aspirations, whether they have investigated a political career and whether anyone has encouraged them to run for office.
According to Lawless and Fox’s results, a woman is about half as likely to consider running for state or federal office compared to an equally qualified man. Why? Women face several hurdles when it comes to running for office.
First, women are less likely to be recruited by party leaders. Second, women face greater family obligations that limit their ability to run for office. And third, women often underestimate their qualifications and chances of winning. On this last point, despite the lack of explicit voter bias against female candidates, the perception of gender bias nonetheless contributes — indirectly — to the underrepresentation of women.
As a final matter, it is important to note that the female representation is improving, albeit slowly. Consider two Nancys in Congress: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.
When Pelosi was first elected in the 1980s, only about 5% of Congress was female. Today, women compromise nearly 25% of Congress, a record driven by significant increases in both Republican women, including Mace, and women of color. Over the same period, South Carolina has more than doubled the number of women in its General Assembly, from roughly 7% in the 1980s to 17.6% today.
Yet despite this progress, South Carolina (like Congress and most states) still badly underrepresents women. Efforts to fix this problem should focus on the root causes. For example, local and state party leaders should work harder to recruit female candidates, and state campaign finance laws could include child care as an allowable expense.
After all, when it comes to increasing the percentage of women in politics, it first takes a candidate.
Jordan Ragusa is associate professor and associate chair in the Department of Political Science at the College of Charleston. He has published two books on American politics: "Congress in Reverse" (2020, University of Chicago Press) and "First in the South" (2020, University of South Carolina Press).