Commentary: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic

Imagine living in Europe in the year 1348. You would have been witness to the Black Death, which killed nearly half of all Europeans within several years. It wasn’t until more than five centuries later that the bacterial cause, Yersinia pestis, was discovered.
If you were alive in 1918, you would have lived during the Spanish flu pandemic that infected a fourth of the world’s population and killed well over 50 million people, including 675,000 in the U.S. The flu virus that caused the pandemic was not isolated until 1977.
Today, we are facing a new pandemic (an epidemic spread across continents). The culprit is COVID-19. Within days of this outbreak, scientists identified it as being in the coronavirus family. We know what the virus looks like from electron microscopic images; the entire genetic structure has been identified; accurate diagnostic tests are available; at least eight vaccine candidates will soon be tested; and there is an active effort to develop an anti-viral treatment.
In other words, we have advanced medical science in infectious diseases to a level that is mind-boggling compared to what was known about the bubonic plague and Spanish flu.
Having put COVID-19 in historical context, let me offer some practical advice for the public as we face this pandemic.
It is important to emphasize that the first step in overcoming fear is naming it. Though this strain of coronavirus is new to humans, we know a lot about it. Scientists and public health experts around the world are working on diagnostic tools, vaccine development, treatment and public health measures to contain this virus.
So, what can we as individuals do to help contain this viral outbreak?
First, know that the infection is transmitted from person-to-person by the respiratory route. If an infected person coughs or sneezes, the virus can travel about six feet. So, it’s important to stay away from crowds if the virus is prevalent in a given area. Frequent handwashing is important, because the virus can be picked up from surfaces like table tops. Surgical masks may be helpful if the virus becomes widespread. Otherwise, not.
Second, refrain from travel to places where the virus is prevalent, and self-quarantine if returning from an epidemic area, like China, Iran, or northern Italy.
Third, don’t seek information about this pandemic on social media. Our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the most reliable and authoritative source of information. Our state health departments receive regular guidance from the CDC and share it with communities across the country. So, seek information provided by local news media. Stay abreast of the latest news.
Third, don’t panic. Though this virus has spread across the globe, there is no need to assume the worst. We know the virus is more contagious than the flu. It may behave like other respiratory viruses and fade out as the weather warms, but we do not know if this is the case.
Fourth, use common sense. If you develop a fever, cough, muscle aches and other symptoms, seek medical help. It could be the flu, a cold or some other viral illness. If a doctor suspects COVID-19 because of your travel history, exposure to an infected person, or the virus has been prevalent in an area, the health care provider will test for the virus and implement quarantine precautions.
Fifth, maintain a healthy lifestyle. Though COVID-19 has infected all age groups, it is more serious for the elderly, people whose immune systems are compromised from cancer or other diseases and smokers.
Finally, it’s important to understand that COVID-19 is real and it is serious. It is essential that we as a country support our medical scientists and public health experts to guide us. And it is equally important that we individually do what we can to learn from the experts, follow their direction and help minimize its impact on our communities.
Let’s be thankful we were not alive in 1348 or 1918. If we join together in 2020, we will control this outbreak.
Bernard Mansheim is a Charleston doctor and infectious disease specialist with more than 40 years of experience.