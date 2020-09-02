Commentary: What you make depends on where you live in South Carolina

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen was one of the first university leaders to thread the needle between in-person and online learning for the roughly 35,000 students who are attending USC in a pandemic. In May, he announced that students would be welcomed back to campus in August, attend classes in person for three months, and change to at-home remote instruction after Thanksgiving. Since then, many other universities have followed that same path.
Colleges and universities nationwide are in a tight spot as they attempt to deal with the financial, safety and technological challenges associated with COVID-19. It’s caused some higher education experts to ask in exasperation whether “college can be saved in the COVID-19 era.”
That’s a sobering question and perhaps not overstated. Uncertainty about the safety of in-person attendance and the efficacy of remote learning have persuaded a third of recent high school graduates across the country to consider deferring or canceling plans to attend college this year.
Here’s hoping, though, that when this cruel, cruel summer ends, both current college students and recent high school graduates in South Carolina will choose college over the couch. That’s the right decision because workers with more education, on average, strongly out-earn those with less. Yet what is true on average can sometimes mask underlying differences. Where you live can also affect how much you earn because local labor markets, the cost of living and the cost of college all play a part.
It turns out that’s particularly true in South Carolina. A recent study published by our organization examined earnings in five different metro areas. It found that workers with two-year associate degrees came much closer to closing the pay-gap with college graduates in some metro areas than others.
Authored by economist John Winters, "What You Make Depends on Where You Live" looks first at statewide earnings. It finds that, on average, South Carolinians with bachelor’s degrees earn nearly 50% more than those with associate degrees ($78,657 versus $52,637 for full-time, full-year workers) and 83% more than those with high school diplomas.
But that statewide statistic disguises big differences across South Carolina’s cities. Take Columbia, which has one of the slimmest earnings differences between workers with bachelor’s and associate degrees. On average, Columbia residents with a bachelor’s degree earn $77,529 annually while those with two-year associate degrees earn a comparatively healthy salary of $57,356. That’s a difference of only 35%. The metropolitan area officially known as Augusta-Richmond County GA-SC — of which the western counties of Aiken and Edgefield belong — is in the same ballpark, with a 37% difference.
Contrast that with recipients of two-year degrees in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, who earn an average of $50,760 annually compared to their bachelor’s degree brethren, who take home a much healthier $82,319. That’s a 62% difference. In the middle is the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area, home to Clemson University and a robust manufacturing industry. Workers with bachelor’s degrees in greater Greenville earn on average 51% more than those with associate degrees ($80,770 versus $53,316).
These results in South Carolina mimic a national pattern whereby the larger the metro area, the greater the premium to higher education. Specifically, bachelor’s degree holders in the largest cities make 57% more than workers with associate degrees. In smaller cities, that same premium is just 34%.
Information on earnings differences between two- and four-year degrees matter. Let’s face it: Not every young person wants to get a bachelor’s degree or work a white-collar job. Others can’t afford the rising costs of a traditional college or university, especially with a weakened economy.
So what should we be saying to young people about preparing for their future? Surely we should prod them not to defer or cancel their academic plans this fall. They should take advantage of the opportunities in whatever program they pursue, whether it leads to a two-year degree, a technical certificate or a bachelor’s degree. We should also ask them not only what they want to do when they graduate, but where they want to live.
Because it’s not only the look and feel of life in a big city, small city or outside of the city that they need to weigh — it’s the paycheck, too.
Amber M. Northern and Michael J. Petrilli are senior vice president for research, and president, respectively, at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.