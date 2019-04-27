Imagine you are in charge of replacing a district’s school bus fleet and you have two proposals in front of you. One costs less up front, one costs more. Simple, right?
Now imagine you learn more. The “cheaper” option includes old, polluting buses, while the more expensive one has newer, safer buses that get better mileage and cost less to maintain.
That touches on the decision facing South Carolina as it decides what to do with state-owned utility Santee Cooper. Thanks to its partnership in the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project near Columbia, Santee Cooper is bogged down by billions of dollars in debt that will eventually get passed on to millions of South Carolina ratepayers.
Everyone knows major change is needed, and the General Assembly will ultimately decide what that change will be. The question is how to make the best decision.
Recall for a moment what Santee Cooper actually is. Most folks think of Lakes Moultrie and Marion, and Santee Cooper was indeed created by the state to make those lakes and electrify rural areas of South Carolina in the 1930s.
These days hydro is only 1% of Santee Cooper’s electric generation. In 2017, its biggest single source was coal. This is where Santee Cooper is falling behind on energy costs and offering opportunity for bidders and ratepayers to save money.
Both natural gas and large-scale solar have become cheaper ways to generate electricity than coal. That is why the bidders for Santee Cooper -- and increasingly utilities around the country -- seek to replace coal plants to find cost savings.
Which brings us back to school buses.
The General Assembly must figure out how to solicit and evaluate proposals to repair or replace Santee Cooper.
Four kinds of proposals are possible.
First Santee Cooper could be sold outright and operated as a private monopoly utility (think SCE&G/Dominion or Duke).
Second, Santee Cooper could be managed with imported staff and power.
Third, Santee Cooper could somehow be reformed from within.
And finally, Santee Cooper could be restructured or sold in parts to allow wholesale or retail competition.
As with the school bus issue, each option presents different tradeoffs -- times a thousand. Electricity rates in the short and long term, debt, borrowing costs, local jobs, tax revenues, pollution and risk will all be different.
The General Assembly has spent some two years on this important issue already, and is asking the right questions. As it moves to answer them, it should be guided by four main principles.
The first principle is transparency. Evaluations need made in the light of day, with maximum data availability and insight into the actual plans, so that the public has faith in the disposition of a resource that belongs to them.
The second principle is professionalism. Bidders talk a good game but the state needs to enlist sophisticated expertise in utility engineering and economics to vet each option’s true overall worth and workability.
For instance, only one bidder so far offers a customer energy efficiency plan -- which may prove to be the cheapest way to meet power needs. A careful comparison must include all costs, benefits, and risks.
Third is the public interest. Santee Cooper was created by and for the people of South Carolina and it has done an admirable job of electrifying the state and employing thousands of fine people. It has also taken the lead on cleaning up coal ash to reduce toxic pollution risk in our major rivers.
The public interest, which includes South Carolina’s resources and climate, should guide its disposition.
Fourth, beware big risky bets, like V.C. Summer. The electric sector is in huge flux. This week, Indiana rejected a proposed gas plant that would have saddled ratepayers with a 50-year polluting asset because cleaner options like solar are already competitive and getting cheaper by the day.
Fortunately, these principles have emerged in legislative deliberations on Santee Cooper. Both House and Senate proposals contain elements of each, and provide ample room for a unified approach that includes them all. And that is exactly what this multi-billion dollar decision deserves.
Blan Holman is managing attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center’s Charleston office. Laura Cantral is executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.