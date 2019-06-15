It’s a notional question, a simplistic proposition really, but one that engages our deeper thinking about the reflective lessons of the past, and the gambles of the future. And I especially enjoy posing it equally to my younger pals and my older friends.
What would you prefer: Greater Charleston as it has evolved over the last 50 years, or Greater Charleston as it might evolve over the next 50 years?
It’s fun to see and hear the thoughts and insights spinning. Each of us can create a scorecard, and on mine that 50-year “past” seems pretty darn good.
Who would have predicted a half-century ago that Charleston, the neatly dignified bastion of architecture and history and genuine charm, would become an international tourism haven? If there were a half-dozen good restaurants in the late ’60s, there are a dozen world-class restaurants here now — and a zillion tourists punching their must-visit, bucket-list tickets. The hospitality industry works and prospers in a year-round season. Hotel development seems endless.
And who would have predicted the demise of the Navy’s entrenched presence, and the coming of the automotive and aircraft manufacturing sectors?
The dormant College of Charleston became a thriving state school. The Medical University of South Carolina grew in depth and sophistication. The Citadel, too, burnished its reputation as one of the nation’s best small colleges. Charleston Southern University came of age, and Trident Technical College evolved as a thriving tool for preparing an ever-growing workforce.
How about the dramatic developments at Kiawah and Seabrook islands, and the build-outs of the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach?
North Charleston became a city, Mount Pleasant a boom town. James Island became a municipal islet — and Charleston observed its tricentennial. Daniel Island and Johns Island became growth targets.
The airport became one of the nicest smaller-market terminals in the country, and the Port of Charleston took its place among national leaders in containerized cargo, nurturing statewide industrial development.
Each of us can compile a list of the not-so-positives, too.
We’ve cowered to the needs of infrastructure, building roads and schools in arrears of growth demands, and rationalized the trends of global warming, namely rising sea levels and flooding. We boldly tore down two Cooper River bridges downtown and built the magnificent Ravenel. The Don Holt Bridge in North Charleston is a key segment of the planned I-526 beltway that in the 1990s was curiously left unfinished.
We tore down thousands of attainable and affordable workforce housing units, too, to make way for upscale neighborhoods all over the region. Now, we realize that workforce housing is a requirement for certain economic sectors, especially the hospitality service industry.
We embrace the narrative of a growth community yet we lack the disciplines of regionalism that might have slowed down the “sprawl, y’all” that now compounds traffic congestion and housing attainability. Heck, we’ve talked about real mass transit for at least 50 years. We are at least 50 years behind the demand curve for a transit system befitting a proud and ambitious community.
Socially, race relations have improved, thanks generally to the leadership of the African-American community. But we will never forget the lessons of Mother Emanuel — nor fail to care and wonder about the inexplicable, like what’s really going on at the Charleston Rifle Club.
Even some millennials and their younger Generation Z pals say they would prefer the Greater Charleston we know than the community the future might dictate to us. And some of my codger friends prefer the future. As one said, “The future should be great if it is an improvement of the past.”
That’s the timeless answer, a future that improves on the past. But reality tells us that’s a mighty challenge, and that it’s not about the past nor the future — it’s always about the present.
One day we will get it — together, as a regional community. We will act to control growth, lest it control us. That’s the missed lesson of the past five decades, an instruction for the present and a promise that Greater Charleston’s future need not be a gamble.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.