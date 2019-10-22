Much trepidation exists about the possible consequences of an unnegotiated departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union. British politics has been roiled by a 2016 plebiscite that was held in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Gibraltar to determine the future of any British role in the EU.
At that time, an unexpected majority of voters rejected the British ensconcement in the European political union that had long been sought by its members as a panacea for many of the ills of the continent.
Commotion in British politics has grown unabated since this fateful vote to dissolve many formal ties to the EU. The vote was driven in part by the chaotic reception of refugees and other immigrants who arrived in the visa-free “Schengen area,” a subset of 26 EU countries among which travel is administratively unimpeded. From this special area, refugees and others can more easily find ways to the British Isles having secured residency in the continental portion of the EU.
The British right, as well as other political contingents, became discontented at the social, economic and cultural impacts brought by a swelling immigrant population. Increased costs of social programs, more competition to secure work and the perceived diminishment of British identity led voters to the polls to strike a blow for nationalist pride and fiscal practicality.
Over three years have passed during which the British body politic has convulsed under the gravity of its own decision, with outcries calling for reconsiderations, various forms of conciliation with the EU, and the replacement of politicians and officials that have supported what is touted as an impending catastrophe for the British people. For many Britons, the nightmare scenario consists of a non-negotiated departure of the UK from the EU, which is thought by many to be a harbinger of doom for the British crown and its subjects.
Is that harbinger applicable to British commercial interests in the United States? No one is certain about what chaos will ensue if a panoply of potentially deleterious effects comes calling in Britain due to a “no-deal Brexit.” Will the creeping doom so many fear find its way into the normal conduct of American-British commerce “across the pond”?
The Charleston area is heavily invested in British business, and recently one of the most noticeable cooperative ventures involves British Airways and its novel non-stop European route from Charleston to London.
Much goodwill and reciprocating efforts have brought this and other collaborations to the Holy City and its environs. Will the proverbial “monkey wrench” be tossed into the machinations of British-American enterprise due to the instabilities and conflicts that may develop in Britain come the seemingly intractable Oct. 31 deadline for a negotiated Brexit?
No one can predict the answer. The rending asunder of political units always has colossal and often devastating consequences. Given the informational and technological interdependence of the constituent states of the EU, the digital and administrative consequences of a “no-deal Brexit” cannot be calculated or fully understood in advance.
Confidence should be maintained with our British business partners. Many endeavors of promise have been fulfilled by Anglo-American cooperation, both in the public and private spheres. Yet a reasonable amount of prudence should be exercised in all dealings with the British (and possibly even the remainder of the EU) until the spasms of Brexit have thoroughly resolved.
One can hope the “Brexit hysteria” is just that, and a “Y2K” type experience will largely ensue that will leave us all laughing about this matter in the future. But the wiser approach to this potential catastrophe is to weigh all matters British with a certain scrutiny for the time being. An abundance of caution while strongly supporting our British colleagues will likely be a better recipe for success in the coming months than ignorance of the “Brexit storm.”
John M. Thomas Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has a master’ in social science from The Citadel in 2012. Thomas is the author of The AfME Analytic Blog, a series of essays about African and Middle Eastern politics, culture, society and history.