Commentary: What do Mary Jackson, the OCC and Opportunity Zones have in common?

On June 25, NASA named its headquarters in honor of a great but largely unsung hero in history, Mary W. Jackson. She was a brilliant rocket scientist, an aerospace engineer whose math skills allowed her to solve repeated problems with early efforts to launch into space, orbit the Earth and eventually land on the moon.
Ms. Jackson, a black woman,was an amazing pioneer overcoming many obstacles including racial segregation laws affecting where she and fellow colleagues of color could use the restroom while at work. Her story was told in an incredibly moving book, "Hidden Figures," written by Margot Lee Shetterly and published in 2016, which became a movie of the same name.
In 2019, a bipartisan bill sponsored by U. S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Ed Markey, Bill Nelson and John Thune was passed renaming the portion of E Street SW in front of NASA Headquarters “Hidden Figures Way.” As NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said upon making the announcement of the naming of the building, “... hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”
What better way to heal the wounds caused by the past than to honor those who were overlooked or underappreciated?
At the same time, we can take real action now to solve the problems facing people in society today who have struggled with generational poverty and lack of opportunity. This is reflected in a positive joint venture between the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Recently, I had the privilege of attending a conference hosted by the OCC here at the Gailliard Center in Charleston where acting Comptroller Brian Brooks introduced Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change. The attendees of the conference, which was titled, “Access to Capital Forum,” included financial professionals, investors and advocacy leaders from throughout the region.
Mr. Brooks reminded us of the staggering statistic that nearly 50 million Americans do not have a credit score and therefore have a structural barrier to borrowing money. Many of these same individuals also do not have a bank account. Through Project REACh, loan applicants could establish a credit score based on timely payments of rent, utilities, etc. The MOBILE Act of 2018, Making Online Banking Initiation Legal and Easy, allows for opening a bank account with a smartphone and an ID.
Meanwhile, Sen. Scott’s introduction of Opportunity Zones, codified in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, attracts capital via redevelopment of abandoned or underutilized buildings as well as new construction to bring jobs closer to where people live in underserved communities throughout the country.
What do Mary Jackson, the OCC and Opportunity Zones have in common? We can never and should never erase our history,because, as Emerson said, “All knowledge is relevant.” Instead, we can erect new statues and name new or unnamed properties for unappreciated heroes of the past. We also can focus our energy on real solutions that solve the problems associated with inequality or opportunity in our country.
Kathy Landing, a certified financial planning practitioner, is a member of Mount Pleasant Town Council.