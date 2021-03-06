Commentary: What divides us is more profound than we realize. But healing is possible.

The transition of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden — not entirely peaceful, but ultimately successful — is just the beginning. The Democrats now control the House, the Senate and the White House, but the change will be fleeting if Biden and the Democratic Party take a victory lap and focus on forcing liberal policies down the throats of the country’s voters.

Biden can work to undo Trump’s legacy, but what will keep the next president from doing the same thing to Biden’s legacy? If the country is to heal, it has to face the fact that it is deeply divided.

The division in the country is more profound than is usually understood. The problems of rich vs. poor, black vs. white, high tech vs. tech-deprived and urban vs. rural are very real and deserve our attention. But the most significant issue we face today is that about half of Americans believe the country is slipping away from a more pristine past, where everything was better and purer.

Liberals see this and quickly conclude that this longing is nothing more than racism, sexism, homophobia or other hateful attitudes. But while this is definitely true for a portion of those who long for the past, it is not a complete explanation.

This country has changed significantly and continues to change. And change is happening more quickly than ever before. Definitions of gender once widely accepted are increasingly challenged. Religious diversity is increasing, and religious minorities are more assertive than they once were. Ethnic and racial changes are taking place everywhere. And the world is more interconnected and interdependent.

Are all the changes good? That’s a matter for study and reflection. Are most needed? Probably. The real division in the country is between those who welcome the changes and those who don’t. This is what makes us a house divided.

Many people are uncomfortable with changes in their personal lives, so it shouldn’t surprise us that many are uncomfortable with changes in society as a whole. Trump’s “Make America Great” campaign presented its followers with a created past designed to comfort them. In the same way that people’s childhood memories often include created memories for which they mistakenly yearn, many in Trump’s base have been encouraged to long for a version of America that never was.

The question is this: What is the best way to usher in change — even if the change is important and long overdue? When change is forced down people’s throats, they will be more likely to resent it and even fight it. Politicians tend to think only of short-term goals. They believe they have succeeded if they can produce policy changes. But the country also needs a change in temperament.

We will all lose if we just keep taking turns pushing for our own policy objectives, no matter how right we feel they may be. In August 1858, Abraham Lincoln said, “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it, nothing can succeed. Consequently, he who molds public sentiment goes deeper than he who enacts statutes or pronounces decisions.” With all of his faults, this is something that Trump grasped.

The divide between Republicans and Democrats is not just about Trump’s actions — personal or political. It is about how the country should be understood. And at the moment, neither Republicans nor Democrats see any common ground. But there is common ground.

The problem is that finding the common ground takes effort, and communicating about it is complex. For this we need more than politics as usual. We need a president who can teach. We need someone who has a profound understanding of our past, with all of its good and bad, who can find a way to explain the need for change. Understanding the road before us demands that we understand the road behind us. Lincoln said in June 1858 that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

We need a change in public sentiment, not just a change, to heal our divide.

Solomon D. Stevens of Ladson received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. His two books include “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East” and “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored).