Commentary: What COVID-19 teaches us about how buildings are designed

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more changes in our daily lives than we ever could have imagined, but one aspect is so fundamental that you probably never even think of it. Here’s a hint: If you are indoors, it’s surrounding you on every side at this very moment.
The answer? Our buildings — what we can do with them, and what we need from them.
Many dorm rooms and offices that were full this time last year now sit empty. On the other hand, the classrooms and gathering spaces that were once perfectly adequate are now impossibly undersized.
Social distancing requirements have store managers, teachers, and religious leaders scrambling to reevaluate and rearrange their spaces. Meanwhile, working from home may become a lasting trend, lessening the need for future office space.
These are but a few examples. They all highlight the need for a fundamental change in how we think about designing buildings of the future. It’s no longer enough to think about how new buildings will be used over the next five or 10 years. We need a shift toward adaptable buildings that can be repurposed as needs change, even decades from now.
The default mindset for building design assumes a single, well-defined future for a building. But just because a structure is built as a shopping mall, parking garage, or office doesn’t mean it will always be needed for that purpose. Climate change, rapidly developing technology, shifting market forces, and now, a global pandemic, put ever-changing demands on our buildings.
Fortunately, many academic researchers and building professionals have studied and developed strategies that can help us design buildings that can be readily adapted to future needs. As early as 1972, architect Sir Alexander John Gordon called for buildings designed for “loose fit” and “long life,” strategies which continue to be the foundation for much of adaptable design today.
Some examples of “loose fit” design decisions include high ceilings, wide open spaces, and easily removable walls. Convention centers already do this. The same room that might host a wedding reception on Saturday night can be outfitted for three separate business meetings by Monday morning. Buildings can also be prepared for a long life with designs that exceed the minimum standards and that use quality, long-lasting materials. The Council on Open Building, an emergent professional organization, promotes many additional strategies for making buildings more adaptable.
The pandemic has provided a glimpse into how all this works in practice. Several convention centers and other large buildings have been converted into overflow treatment space for COVID-19 patients. The American Institute of Architects created a tool to help identify which buildings are most suitable for this conversion. Large floor areas for patient beds, sufficient structural strength for medical equipment, and plenty of electrical outlets are a few of the qualities needed for a treatment space. Buildings with these adaptable features have been successfully converted, while less flexible buildings haven’t made the cut.
Adaptable building design comes with its drawbacks, however; the primary one being cost. Though it’s true that implementing adaptable design strategies sometimes increases initial costs, we have to consider long-term costs as well. A flexible design will save on future costs of updates, additions, and conversions. The environmental costs of premature demolition must also be considered.
So what can be done now to encourage adaptability in our new buildings? We can urge policymakers to provide the incentives, such as tax breaks, that encourage adaptable building designs. Zoning and code requirements should be written to remove legal and logistical barriers to adapting buildings. Developers and building owners ought to think about how their properties can draw revenue not just in the short term, but decades into the future.
We have the tools to prepare for these uncertain futures — we can design new buildings to be adaptable. This will not only help us handle future crises, but will also save resources, combat climate change, and help us integrate new building technologies. We can’t know the future, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for it.
Brandon Ross, Ph.D, P.E., is the Cottingham Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Clemson University and head of the Learning Buildings Research Group. Anna Kate Becker is an independent researcher of building science.