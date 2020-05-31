Commentary: We sorted the facts on Charleston tree-cutting and found real solutions

All over Charleston, citizens are suddenly being jolted by the sounds of chainsaws cutting the trees in front of their house. There are big, burly men with big trucks butchering the trees, and if homeowners challenge them, they often are rudely dismissed and told that Dominion Energy has an agreement with the city to allow the cutting.
The outraged citizens then call their City Council member who says, yes, there is such an agreement and there’s nothing that can be done.
This is exactly what happened to us — but we refused to accept that nothing could be done.
We went to work and discovered a lot of “fake facts.” We researched the “real facts” and started StopDominion.com to develop and push for real solutions.
In short: A lot can be done, and the city is the only entity that can do it. And it won’t happen unless citizens make it happen.
Fake Fact No. 1: Dominion has convinced many people, including some city officials, that it is a simple choice: pretty trees or reliable electricity.
Real Fact: This is a false choice and simply not true. Many cities all over the country have developed commonsense policies to have both.
Fake Fact No. 2: There are national and state standards and potential regulations by the Public Service Commission that limit any role for the city on tree trimming.
Real Fact: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that Dominion says or at least intimates restricts it from cutting a narrower clearance applies only to high-voltage transmission lines, and explicitly exempts from its coverage the lower-voltage distribution lines going through our neighborhoods. The National Electric Safety Code adopted by South Carolina doesn’t pose an obstacle either inasmuch as it states only general criteria. It is the PSC, not the city, that has no authority to regulate tree trimming for aesthetics. See “The Legal Case” at StopDominion.com.
Fake Fact No. 3: The 10-foot distance Dominion has committed in the Tree Agreement to cut on the sides from the power lines is a required standard necessary to ensure reliable electricity service.
Real Fact: Many cities have different standards. For example, ConEd, which supplies New York City, has a 6-foot cutting standard.
Fake Fact No. 4: The agreement (and thus the cutting) between Dominion and the city can’t be changed until 2021.
Real Fact: The agreement stipulates that if either party violates the agreement, the other can terminate it. Our research shows that Dominion has repeatedly violated the agreement by: cutting too much; employing improper cutting procedures; and disregarding the required aesthetic protections for the city. Also, on three recent occasions — in Ansonborough, Riverland Terrace and Mount Pleasant — neighborhood pressure has forced the cities to intervene and require a halt to Dominion’s cutting until issues could be resolved. Again, see The Legal Case at StopDominion.com.
So, based on our extensive research and discussions with our neighbors, here are our solutions:
- A citywide stop-work order by the city requiring Dominion to immediately stop tree cutting because we believe that the company’s cutting has violated its Tree Protection Agreement with the city.
- A new cutting agreement with Dominion to be negotiated with the city and community that is subject to City Council approval.
- A plan and timetable for burying power lines that is binding on both Dominion and the city.
We urge citizens who support our commonsense solutions to go to StopDominion.com and sign the petition to support our real solutions. Charleston deserves better.
William Want is a nationally recognized environmental attorney and former law professor. Phil Noble is a businessman who has led numerous civic and community projects in Charleston and statewide.