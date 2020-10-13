Commentary: We need Nancy Mace in Congress to protect Parris Island

“Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time. That's why Americans have never lost and will never lose a war. The very thought of losing is hateful to Americans. Battle is the most significant competition in which a man can indulge. It brings out all that is best and it removes all that is base.”
— Gen. George S. Patton Jr.
My friends, our nation is drifting away from our Lowcountry values. Support for our active-duty service members and our veterans alike was our North Star. Mindful leadership, support for our troops and an eye on the needs of our nation’s strongest fighting force to date — the Marines.
It is for this crucial reason among others that I not only support Nancy Mace for Congress, but also chair her Veterans Coalition. She is a winner in the best tradition of Gen. Patton and fights every day for a strong military and backs every effort to assist our Lowcountry veterans. During her days in the S.C. Legislature, Nancy brought about real reform. She knows that the 1% — our veterans — deserve better protections, real leadership and a voting record that reflects their needs.
Nancy co-sponsored a bill to create South Carolina’s Department of Veterans Affairs — bringing Republicans and Democrats together — to get them quick and accessible assistance. It was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The bill requires that the head of the agency be a veteran. Because of her untiring and teamworking efforts in the Legislature, Maj. Gen. William F. Grimsley was named the state’s first secretary of Veterans Affairs.
What Nancy has done for veterans and all of her constituents at the state level she will do for us in Congress representing South Carolina’s 1st District.
We need Nancy in Washington fighting for us, perhaps now more than ever. Part of that battle includes protecting Parris Island, which reportedly is on the chopping block. I have served at Parris Island. What that facility has meant to the military community and the economic impact it has had on the surrounding area for decades has been integral to our state. Beaufort has given its strong support to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot since it was established in 1915.
Nancy also knows, like Gen. Patton and me, that the focus of our armed forces, especially the Marines, should be winning battles and not drifting into social experiments. Close combat is not a computer game. Taxpayers pay their hard-earned money for a well-trained fighting machine. There is absolutely no good reason to close Parris Island and move its function to another location.
Congressman Joe Cunningham wants to deflect the blame. That’s not courage. It’s not leadership. And it’s not reality.
The reality is the Pelosi-led House inserted the Parris Island mandates into the bill, not the Senate. Cunningham is the 1st District representative and should have raised the red flag the second he learned of or read the amendment. He should have notified the governor and the S.C. congressional delegation to let them know what the House was proposing — the possible closing of Parris Island.
The language is clear that our Marines will have to integrate training. There will be no distinction between men and women. This is a problem. And the fact that California liberals snuck it into the final bill is on Cunningham and Pelosi, no one else.
Nancy focused on protecting Parris Island during her first debate with Cunningham. Now we need the candidate who is trying to protect Parris Island in Congress representing us, not the person whose vote put this historic facility at serious risk of closure.
There are few things more important to me than helping fellow veterans, and that includes helping to elect leaders who have put in the most work toward that effort.
Coming from a military family, Nancy has always understood the particulars of veterans’ unique needs. We could definitely use more of that in Washington.
I humbly ask that you join me in helping to elect Nancy Mace to represent South Carolina’s 1st District so that we can work together to save Parris Island and to improve care for those who served.
Retired Marine Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston is a Medal of Honor recipient and Mount Pleasant resident.