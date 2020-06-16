Commentary: We need leaders who will fight for justice

A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and he fell among robbers, who stripped him and beat him and departed, leaving him half dead. Both a priest and a Levite saw this man and decided to walk past him. But a Samaritan came to where he was, and when he saw him, he went to him and bound up his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he set him on his own animal and brought him to an inn and took care of him.
On June 17, 2015, my sister attended a Bible study with 11 others in the basement of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. A man they did not know came in late and asked to join their group. They welcomed this stranger into their midst and invited him to fellowship with them.
He spent an hour listening to my sister, who led the Bible study, in that basement before he opened fire with a .45-caliber handgun, killing her and eight others.
Five years later, our country is still on the side of the road, beaten and half dead. If anything, we have gone backward. Last month, George Floyd’s life was drained out of his body by the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis. In March, Breonna Taylor was killed in Louisville when three police officers broke down her apartment door and opened fire.
Since my sister’s death, we’ve lost Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and countless other brothers and sisters. There is a common denominator at the root of every single one of these killings.
We have a sickness in America that has plagued us since our inception as a country. These killings highlight that. They are often a rude awakening to those who are not affected that something is seriously wrong. We have been unable to find solutions, even though the wake-up calls keep coming and the alarm keeps sounding.
Our current leaders, at every level, have only exacerbated the foundational problems in our system. Most of them do not believe there is a sickness, and if they do, they downplay its impact and dismiss it at every turn. They are uneducated and have failed at their jobs. That is why it is imperative that Donald Trump loses in November, that Lindsey Graham must go, and that my congressman, Joe Cunningham, must win.
It will take much more than winning an election to find and implement solutions. However, the people in charge now have no interest in doing that. They fan the flames of white supremacy and gaslight at every turn, and the people around them, such as Graham, enable it.
We need rehabilitation that is based on justice. We need to require implicit-bias training for all police officers, make the police force reflective of the communities they serve in terms of race and gender, incentivize police officers to live in the communities they police through tax incentives and low-interest loan programs, and we need to end the 1033 program to demilitarize the police. In addition, we need to ensure that citizen review boards are selected independent of the departments they are overseeing. We need to increase our investments in SNAP. We need to end the school-to-prison pipeline. We need to make sure black-owned businesses have equal access to capital. These changes will not completely eradicate the problems we face, but they will move us in the right direction and create a more just society. As a state representative in South Carolina, I have been fighting and will continue to fight for these reforms.
Justice is on the ballot in November. We have the opportunity in front of us to elect leaders who will fight for justice. South Carolina is turning blue, and we have the opportunity to make that happen come Election Day. We are tired. We need justice.
Not all of the changes needed to cure our country can be legislated. It will take more Samaritans stepping up and showing compassion, like my sister did, to heal us. May we honor the memory of the Emanuel 9 five years removed and commit to doing this.
State Rep. JA Moore represents District 15, which includes parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties.