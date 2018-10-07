No matter how slowly I moved, I couldn’t prevent the creaking of my cot from cutting the stillness of our cavernous accommodations. At 4 a.m. in Lufkin, Texas, in October 2005, my fellow Red Cross volunteer’s shift was ending, mine just beginning. The shelter I awoke in housed hundreds of refugees. Lufkin nearly tripled in size after Hurricane Katrina, becoming a new home for tens of thousands — families who lost homes, lost family members and friends.
I don’t want that to happen here. We don’t have to let it.
Long before I volunteered in that shelter, I was Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Ben Pogue. After Katrina, I became a lawyer and my practice focuses on mediation. Like you, I care deeply for the life we enjoy in the Lowcountry. Money alone won’t solve our infrastructure problem and we won’t move forward without a plan that moves everyone forward together.
For too long, our Legislature has not done enough to protect our district from flooding. It’s an unwieldy challenge and there’s no magic bullet, but we can mitigate the greatest risks right away and contemporaneously address long-term solutions.
The peninsula cannot become the next Lower Ninth Ward. Without a functional, upgraded seawall, it will. This densely populated historical and economic resource is vulnerable, and time is running out to protect it. We are still in a heightened period of storm activity in the Atlantic. Despite Florence, 2018 has been a relative lull in that activity. We are due for a major storm. We must have immediate protection on our front lines.
It’s possible. But only with state legislative support and advocacy that we haven’t had. This is my plan.
I will pre-file a bill imposing a $25 state head tax on cruise ship passengers before they enter the city, providing $8 million to Charleston annually. Those funds will be earmarked for repair and improvement of The Battery seawall. We can complete this project in less than 10 years. In the meantime, we will fund a temporary seawall to provide a workable barrier by Sept. 1, 2019, while the permanent structure is built.
The seawall focuses on the area of greatest risk. But the way we fix flooding is not with one physical structure, but with organizational structure that benefits the entire state from the mountains to the coast.
That’s why I will pre-file a bill creating the South Carolina Office of Floodplain Management to address three major impediments to flooding solutions.
First, proactive flood mitigation and prevention will be prioritized on a statewide level. Fixing repetitive-loss properties and building in flood-prone areas wastes money and risks lives. Scientists and certified floodplain managers across the state and at three major research universities are underused and ignored. They will weigh in on impact and planning before floodwaters rise. OFM gives legislators everywhere assurance that they have a path to relief too.
Second, state agencies and municipalities that work on flooding-related issues will coordinate and align. Agencies like DNR, EMD, OCRM and others with overlapping duties or holes in the processes are frustrating and inefficient. County and municipal offices all work toward solutions but stop at a jurisdictional line. Water doesn’t care about county lines or task flowcharts. OFM can provide a central hub with authority to coordinate and smooth out the process.
Third, the OFM will corral funding and direct it to the greatest risks. Flooding often gets shoehorned into other tax bases. Every time we try to connect flooding to another issue for funding, we create a dispute by taking money away from another investment. Delay follows and the risk to families and businesses grows. OFM will address our floodplain as part of our natural infrastructure, which requires funding in its own right, and yields its own economic benefit. It can offer an objective, data-driven basis for allocation of funding.
We all want our loved ones to be safe in a storm. Fixing flooding requires innovative ideas, but those ideas can vault our state forward as they protect lives. If we are going get a solution, it needs to be one that our entire state embraces.
Ben Pogue is a local attorney and a candidate for S.C. House District 110.