Commentary: We need a president who will lead and unite the country

The coronavirus pandemic, its attendant recession and the urgent demands for an end to racial injustice rooted in the nation’s beginnings have taught us three things about leadership. They’ve reminded us that leadership matters, made clear the kind of leadership we need and revealed the kind of leadership we have.
Now's our time to respond.
Presidents don’t cause national crises, as a rule, but they largely set the national response. Through what they do, or fail to do, they have enormous impact, for better or worse, on how we weather a crisis and how well, and how quickly, we come out of it.
Getting that right requires, at a minimum, a president who knows what he's doing, tells us the truth and works to strengthen the unity of the nation. In times of crisis, ineptitude, mendacity and divisiveness are ruinous.
The global coronavirus pandemic has tested every nation. None was better prepared, though, than ours.
We have the world’s top medical research facility, the National Institutes of Health, and the best public health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What we haven’t had, and don’t have still, is a national strategy to fight the pandemic and get the country back on its feet.
Instead, with 4% of the world’s people, we’ve suffered 19.5% of the world’s pandemic deaths. We’ve lost over 225,000 people, more Americans than died in wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, combined. And U.S. cases are rising — up about 40% in the past two weeks.
Black Americans are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as their white counterparts, a flesh-and bone-indictment of the kind of racial inequity the country can no longer abide.
Pandemic tallies from places like China and Russia are suspect.
But what about developed democracies, close U.S. partners and allies? Why has the coronavirus been 2.4 times more deadly, per capita, for Americans than for neighboring Canadians; 5.5 times more than for Germans; and 77 times more than for South Koreans?
Leadership matters.
The pandemic is a rolling disaster that’s ravaging the economy. We have more than 12 million people out of work, 7.9% of the workforce. Millions of families are at risk of eviction, some 14 million children are going hungry and the Fed plans to hold interest rates near zero into 2023, foretelling a long and deep recession.
We need a president who knows what he's doing. We also need one who tells us the truth.
No people can ever be truly free unless they’re free to know the truth. That’s the cornerstone of American democracy, because it’s the starting point for understanding the stakes in the actions our leaders take. It’s the foundation of our ability to hold our leaders to account for what they do, or fail to do, on our behalf. That’s why the First Amendment protects freedom of the press; it’s the only way to secure our freedom, as Americans, to know the truth.
A president who doesn’t tell the truth is an affront to that freedom. A lie that’s meant to undermine public confidence in the integrity of our democracy is an attack on democracy itself. And a president who makes it a pillar of his administration to try to diminish and delegitimize independent sources of verifiable truth — from a free press to scientists, doctors, judges, diplomats, economists, intelligence officials and more — is waging an assault on the sovereignty of the people, by seeking to erode our ability to exercise dominion over government by the consent of the governed.
Finally, we need a president who works to strengthen the unity of the nation. Without that, we can accomplish nothing of lasting consequence.
Diversity is the lifeblood of this nation. Our democracy is built for that. It’s designed to accommodate different backgrounds, perspectives, life experiences and ideas. It empowers us, as diverse people, to disagree without being divided, because it guarantees each of us the chance to be heard, stand up and be counted, knowing that, even when things don’t cut our way, we’ll have the chance to come back and try again next time.
It only works, though, when we remain united around the values, interests and aspirations that unite us, as American people, even, perhaps especially, when we disagree. Strip away that unity, and we’re just another collection of special interests, too busy bickering over grievances and resentments to come together, confront the challenges and seize the opportunities that shape our destiny and define our times.
That’s why job one for every president is to work to strengthen the unity of the nation, not to fan every ember of discord into a raging inferno of discontent, but, rather, to use every totem of presidential authority, every moment of national triumph or trial, to gather us around what we share as one, to keep the nation’s lifeblood flowing, not coagulating in pockets of anger, division and fear.
The maelstrom of crises blowing through our country won’t disappear on Election Day. Going forward, we’re going to need, more than ever, a president who knows what he's doing, tells us the truth and works to strengthen the unity of the nation.
That’s what we need. It’s not what we have. It’s on us to make this right.
Former Post and Courier reporter Bob Deans has served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and is author of the novel “The Bicycle Man."