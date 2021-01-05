Commentary: We must understand challenges to address affordable housing problem

In November, two proposals to boost Charleston County's affordable housing efforts suffered a narrow defeat at the polls. This defeat may be linked to a fundamental misunderstanding of what affordable housing is. How, then, can we better equip ourselves and voters with the knowledge and data to make evidence-based public policy decisions?
This question led me to reflect on the housing policy class I taught last fall at the College of Charleston. Together, we explored the definition of affordable housing, our local context and needs, and the evidence for policy solutions.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines housing as affordable when a family pays no more than 30% of its income toward housing costs. Other scholars link affordable housing to the concept of shelter poverty, to understand how housing costs are one expense in the context of a household’s total basic needs.
In Charleston County, the American Community Survey estimates that more than 29,000 households are paying more than 30% of their income toward rent. This lack of affordability increases housing instability, evictions and homelessness. South Carolina has the highest rate of evictions in the country, a crisis looming larger as the pandemic and economic downturn threaten additional jobs and income.
This means vital members of our community — essential workers we celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, workers who serve our elderly in long-term care facilities, who keep our grocery stores and gas stations open, who work in health care, education and public services — might not be able to afford to live in our community.
However, there are proven solutions. Subsidizing renter families in the private market, such as through the Housing Choice Voucher program, offers one policy tool, but it cannot solve supply-side issues. Our growing region requires new housing production at all price points, which would benefit low-wage workers, older adults on fixed incomes and people with disabilities who are priced out of the current market.
This means making housing construction for this population profitable for private industry. Ultimately, local funds are required to supplement federal and state programs. This is the rationale for proposals like the ones voted down in the November referendum.
Amid our many data-driven class discussions, the key takeaway for our class was this: Housing provides the foundation for many aspects of a healthy life, linking citizens and families to education, transportation, community networks, public services and economic opportunity.
Our choices either ameliorate or exacerbate decades of redlining, segregation and structural inequities. They can lead to inclusive, safe, healthy neighborhoods in which engaged citizens feel connected to their communities, or they can entrench the view that we are too different, too separate, too dissimilar to live and work together.
Not everyone can spend a semester unpacking these complex, interconnected policy issues in a classroom. So how can we establish a shared understanding of the challenges facing our state?
Through thoughtful dialogue, we can engage citizens in the process of local governance and decision-making. The South Carolina chapter of the Scholars Strategy Network was founded last fall to engage a diverse collection of stakeholders and encourage change to improve the lives of South Carolinians, particularly in the areas of housing and health policy. The network serves to facilitate accessible evidence-based decision-making, connecting researchers with journalists, policymakers and the public.
As we look forward to 2021, we invite you to follow us on Twitter. We hope to build a coalition of concerned citizens to improve policy and strengthen democracy throughout the Palmetto State.
Maren B. Trochmann is an assistant professor in the College of Charleston's Department of Political Science and its Master of Public Administration Program. She is a founding member of the S.C. chapter of the Scholars Strategy Network.