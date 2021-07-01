Commentary: We can’t be forced to honor flag, but we should respect it

In the midst of so much that is being reframed, rethought, brought to ashes and resurrected, we are now having a discussion about reinvisioning the American flag.
Macy Gray, a noted singer, is leading what may become a movement to redesign our flag. To make it a flag that is, in her view, more inclusive. A flag that is not “tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect,” as she stated in an op-ed published at MarketWatch.
She further says that the flag’s fall from grace, if you will, is evidenced by it being carried and waved by those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And she argues that we should not be forced to honor the flag. I agree, in the land of the free and home of the brave, we should not be forced to honor our flag. We should not be forced to stand for or say the Pledge of Allegiance, either.
Being civil, respectful and honorable is a choice, plain and simple. A choice that we are given the free will to make every single day that we wake up on this Earth. And every single day that we put our feet on the ground and walk out into the world, for those who have the privilege of walking without assistance. For those who are not wheelchair-bound and paralyzed, like many of the veterans who fought for our country and for the right of our flag to fly.
We should not be forced to honor our flag. The flag that I have displayed in my home that was draped over my father’s casket at his funeral, the same flag that was ceremoniously folded at my father’s gravesite as a bugle call echoed into the ether. The same flag that was handed to my mother in honor of my father serving in the Navy in the Korean War.
We should not be forced to honor the flag. The flag that so many willingly disrespect because it’s their American right to disrespect our flag. Ms. Gray, who later emphasized that she loves America, was horrified that our flag was carried during the Capitol riot.
Here is what horrified me: that our beautiful flag was proudly and defiantly burned on King Street during last year’s riot. Disgracefully held by a young man who chose to burn the flag that Americans have died protecting in world wars.
Let me be very clear: I do not and never will worship our flag or any country’s flag. Nor will I worship or idolize any man on this Earth, or identify with any ideology, platform or agenda more powerfully than my true identity, which is as a child of God.
What I will do is have respect. I will not burn, desecrate or mock our flag or attack any government official or government property, vandalize, rob or commit assault, murder or arson.
Yet simple civility and human respect and consideration are no longer in fashion. They are outdated. Just like Old Glory is outdated in some eyes. Because we don’t see that a tattered and torn flag in some cases represents more than a piece of material; it represents every single soul who gave their life defending our country, along with the ones defending it now. And all those who came and who continue to come to this country for a better life.
Some are working hard to reframe, repackage and reenvision ourselves and our world when we would be best served by reconnecting, reestablishing and remembering the values that our parents, grandparents and even our great-grandparents had. Human dignity, self-respect and honor. And freedom and liberty for all.
Jackie Morfesis of Charleston is an author, advocate, poet and former Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to Greece.