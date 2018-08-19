Business as usual isn’t working for women.
For years South Carolina economists have warned that there is a significant projected workforce shortage in South Carolina over the next decade. Meanwhile, women in our state are underemployed and undercompensated. It is time to get real about how we overcome the financial, logistical and cultural barriers to women’s full participation in our workforce.
The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) has identified five strategic areas that we’re investing in – and that we invite others to join us in investing in — to accelerate women’s participation in the workforce.
Pay women fairly and equitably. Women working full-time in South Carolina on average make about 73 cents for every $1 earned by men working full time, and African American women make about 53 cents for every $1 earned by white men. South Carolina needs to correct these egregious inequities by prohibiting discriminatory practices, such as requiring the reporting of salary history in job applications.
Increase access to paid leave. Paid leave should include parental leave as well as paid sick days to allow workers to care for themselves and the family members who rely on them. Nationwide only 15 percent of workers have access to paid family leave. Most women who are pregnant are also working, and they and their families rely on that income. Having to make the choice between earning an income and caring for a new baby or ailing family member adds enormous stress and insecurity. Paid leave also benefits employers by increasing employee retention and productivity.
Invest in women’s leadership at all levels. More than 40 percent of South Carolina’s publicly held companies have zero women on their boards, and only six boards have 20 percent or more women on their boards. This is despite abundant evidence that companies with women on their boards have higher average returns on equity, as well as higher growth. Companies should invest in creating a leadership pipeline for women and supporting them – from entry level to the board room.
Increase access to affordable child care. South Carolina has high rates of working-age women who fall below the poverty line and most of the low-wage workforce is composed of women. When low wages are combined with higher than national average child care costs, women often have to make the choice between working or taking care of their children.
We need innovative private and public sector policy approaches to increase access to affordable child care so that all women who want or need to work can do so.
Increase exposure and opportunities for girls and young women to access non-traditional career pathways. Girls are still steered toward caregiving occupations like child care or teaching, and not surprisingly, female-dominated occupations tend to pay less. Not only do we need to ensure that teachers and health care workers are paid better for the critical work that they do, we also need to increase all young people’s exposure to nontraditional industries and occupations in our state that offer promising career opportunities and competitive wages. Doing so now will help us address our labor shortage and support the next generation of working women and their families.
When women are equipped to thrive in our workforce, we will all win. Women can access income and opportunity, which they will reinvest in their families and communities. Businesses will be more profitable.
A recent report by the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina projected that our state’s economy can grow by $5.2 billion over the next decade if we get more women into the workforce.
We won’t get there with business as usual. But we can get there if business, government and citizens work together to overcome barriers and unlock opportunities.
If you’d like to join us in the movement for women’s economic empowerment, visit scwren.org and sign the pledge today.
Ann Warner is chief executive officer of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.