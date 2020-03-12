Commentary: Watergate showed Constitutional safeguards worked

The genesis of the Watergate break-in was the publication of the Pentagon Papers, which detailed America’s secret history about the Vietnam war, by The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Then-President Richard Nixon asked J. Edgar Hoover, director of the FBI, to investigate how these newspapers obtained this information. Hoover asked Nixon to put this request in writing, but he refused.
Members of his Committee for the Re-Election of the President (CREEP) formed a group that was known as the “Plumbers,” whose mission was to detect and stop leaks. There was no legal justification for this and all subsequent actions undertaken by this illegal and unconstitutional group of men were in violation of the Constitution. It was this group who broke into the headquarters for the Democratic National Committee.
That’s why I found it refreshing to read in the Feb. 14 Post and Courier about the FBI’s Watergate investigators meeting in Charleston. That investigation clearly showed just how well our constitutional safeguards work when left in the hands of professional investigators.
Nixon had orchestrated one of this nation’s most stunning comebacks when he defeated then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey in 1968. Nixon, before this election, was considered washed up and no longer a factor on a national scale. The nation was deeply divided by the war in Vietnam. There were daily anti-war protests in Washington, D.C.
The Watergate break-in received little or no news coverage at the time. Nixon’s press secretary called it a “third rate” affair. Nixon went on to defeat U.S. Sen. George McGovern in the 1972 presidential election by a substantial majority.
But Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward began writing stories about the break-in. At first, their stories received little attention, but then other newspapers began coverage.
During this time, Hoover passed away. Nixon appointed L. Patrick Gray as temporary director until he could be confirmed. FBI agents tasked with the investigation were putting the pieces of the puzzle together out of sight to the public. Woodward and Bernstein’s reporting informed the public of the secret machinations of the FBI.
Woodward and Bernstein had a secret source, whom they dubbed “Deep Throat.” He was eventually revealed to be Mark Felt, associate director of the FBI. Felt is referred to in this article by some FBI agents as being “a bum.”
I found this part of the article to be surprising. Since the time of that event, I have read every book published on this subject. In none of the books did I find any evidence that Felt shared any classified information or disclosed anything to Woodward or Bernstein that could have been described as “sensitive” or “secret.” Therefore, the allegation that Felt was a “bum” is unwarranted and it is an unprofessional remark to describe a loyal servant who is no longer around to defend his actions. Felt did not breach any oath of office and he was never part of any investigation for having done so.
I noticed that no agent at the local meeting mentioned that Acting Director Gray destroyed classified information that may have impeded the investigation or that the DOJ actually allowed John Dean, one of the main participants in the cover-up, to sit in on DOJ interviews with White House employees. Dean would then report what he knew directly to President Nixon.
Despite these early hurdles, it soon became known that Nixon had a secret taping system and it was remarks made on a tape from June 27, 1972, that sealed his fate. That is the date the Watergate cover-up began. Only when Nixon realized that this tape would be made public and entered into evidence did he determine it would be in his best interests to resign.
This nation then, as well as now, owes the agents involved in the Watergate cover-up investigation a much deserved “thank you” for a job done professionally as well as ethically.
Nicolas Lempesis, who lives on Folly Beach, is a retired attorney with a lifelong interest in political matters. He graduated from University of South Carolina’s School of Government and International Studies as well as the University of South Carolina School of Law. He recently finished a novel about Folly Beach and is an amateur photographer.